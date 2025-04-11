Karan Johar Hits Back At General Dyer's Great Granddaughter For Her Jallianwala Bagh Remark

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Ace filmmaker Karan Johar reacted to General Dyer's great-granddaughter, Caroline Dyer's insensitive comment on victims of the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Karan hit back at Caroline saying, "Not just as an Indian, not just as a humanitarian, but just like anyone who has even an aorta of empathy, and aorta of humanity within yourself- it will anger you. I don't want to mince my words, I don't want to be diplomatic in my answer, and certainly don't want to beat around the bush when I say- how ridiculous was she to say that and how dare she? She was calling those thousands of people looters? They were innocent people who conglomerated right there for what was meant to be the auspicious day of Baisakhi.

An angry Karan added, "What love can you have in your heart when your actions only speak of hate? And the fact that she is living in a la la land of her own, some delusion of her own and I don't know her, haven't met her and I don't wish to meet her. The fact that she has even said those things, makes me so angry on a humanitarian level. Khoon khaulta hai jab maine woh video dekha (It boiled my blood to watch that video) with the fact that she has such disdain for one of the biggest genocides in the history of our nation and the world."

KJo even demanded an apology from Caroline saying, "The fact that she was disdainful of it makes me just angry and want to demand an apology even more."

A couple of days back, Caroline had remarked on the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Calling them "Looter", she said that history is history and we've got to accept that. Defending her great-grandfather, she added,“General Dyer is a very honourable man and greatly liked by the Indian who spoke three or four Indian languages which very few people did.”

It must be noted here that April 14, 2025, will mark the 106th year of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.