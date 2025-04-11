Automotive Electronics Industry Report 2025: $641.7 Bn Market Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecasts 2021-2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$283.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$641.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definitions
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Base estimates and calculations
1.3.1 Base year calculation
1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.4 Forecast model
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.5.2 Data mining sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Growing number of electric cars
3.2.1.2 Integration of AI and Augmented Reality (AR) in the automobile
3.2.1.3 Rising autonomous technologies
3.2.1.4 Increasing focus towards sustainability practices
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technology landscape
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Gap analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Vehicle Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Two wheeler
5.3 Three wheeler
5.4 Passenger car
5.5 Commercial vehicle
5.5.1 Light commercial vehicle
5.5.2 Heavy commercial vehicle
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Point of Sale, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
6.3 Aftermarket
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)
7.2.1 Adaptive cruise control
7.2.2 Blind spot detection
7.2.3 Parking assistance
7.2.4 Automated emergency braking
7.2.5 Night vision
7.2.6 Lane department warning
7.3 Body electronics
7.4 Infotainment & communication
7.4.1 Audio
7.4.2 Display
7.4.3 Navigation
7.4.4 Head-up display
7.4.5 Communication
7.5 Powertrain
7.5.1 Engine controllers
7.5.2 Transmission drivetrains
7.5.3 Exhaust
7.5.4 xEV
7.6 Safety Systems
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 North America
8.2.1 U.S.
8.2.2 Canada
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Spain
8.3.5 Italy
8.3.6 Netherlands
8.4 Asia-Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 India
8.4.3 Japan
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 South Korea
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Brazil
8.5.2 Mexico
8.5.3 Argentina
8.6 Middle East and Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 South Africa
8.6.3 UAE
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
9.1 Aisin Corporation
9.2 Altera Corporation
9.3 American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.
9.4 Atmel Corporation
9.5 Autoliv, Inc.
9.6 Bosch Group
9.7 Broadcom, Inc.
9.8 Continental AG
9.9 Delphi Technologies
9.10 Denso Corporation
9.11 Faurecia
9.12 Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.
9.13 Hyundai Mobis
9.14 Infineon Technologies
9.15 Lear Corporation
9.16 Magna International, Inc.
9.17 Panasonic Corporation
9.18 Texas Instruments Incorporated
9.19 The Dow Chemical Company
9.20 VALEO
9.21 Voxx International Corporation
9.22 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
