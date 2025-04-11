Automotive Electronics Industry Report 2025: $641.7 Bn Market Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecasts 2021-2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Electronics Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Automotive Electronics Market was valued at USD 283.8 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 641.7 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 8.6% The growth is driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, rising demand for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and supportive government regulations. As the number of electric vehicles continues to rise, the need for automotive electronics is escalating, especially with the growing trend of connected cars. Modern vehicles integrate complex electronic systems, including anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), and advanced cabin comfort solutions. This evolution presents an opportunity for manufacturers to innovate and enhance electronic components for safer and more efficient vehicles.



Automotive electronics focus on the development of electrical and electronic systems designed to withstand extreme operating conditions. These components are essential for vehicle management, with the Engine Control Unit (ECU) playing a critical role. The automotive sector is transforming as consumers demand ergonomic designs and cutting-edge technology. The shift toward digitalization, artificial intelligence (AI), and Industry 4.0 is reshaping manufacturing processes, improving efficiency, and driving the market forward. The increasing number of vehicles on the road amplifies demand for electronic components that enhance safety and driving experiences.

Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The passenger car segment was valued at USD 200 billion in 2024 and is the fastest-growing category, with a CAGR of 9.4%. The rising number of passenger cars on the road is creating opportunities for automotive electronics manufacturers to develop advanced systems that provide enhanced driving experiences and improved engine management. The light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment was valued at USD 24.8 billion in 2024, with increasing adoption in the electric vehicle sector. In 2023, electric LCV sales grew by 4%, reflecting the rising demand for electronic components in these vehicles. The two-wheeler segment accounted for USD 16.3 billion in 2024, driven by the growing need for connected experiences among riders. Companies are introducing advanced platforms with high-resolution displays, enhanced connectivity features, and customizable interfaces to meet consumer demand.

The market is also segmented by point of sale, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket. OEMs dominated the market with a 77.7% share in 2024, leveraging opportunities to develop and integrate electronic systems during vehicle production. Consumers are increasingly inclined to upgrade their vehicles, further fueling the growth of the aftermarket segment. The expansion of connected car technology has led OEMs to develop mobile applications that allow users to remotely monitor and control vehicle functions.

Application-wise, the market includes ADAS, body electronics, infotainment and communication, powertrain, and safety systems. ADAS is the fastest-growing segment, projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2025 to 2034, driven by advancements in image processing and object recognition. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to reach USD 301.8 billion by 2034, with a strong emphasis on electric mobility and sustainability. Leading companies are actively investing in automotive electronics to capitalize on emerging opportunities in this dynamic market.

