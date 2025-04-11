Birmingham Counselling Service For Young Survivors Of Sexual Trauma Secures £20,000 To Expand Urgent Work

MENAFN - Pressat) With sexual violence-related crimes rising by 37% and young survivors facing severe mental health challenges, Birmingham-based GINA has been awarded nearly £20,000 from the Young Gamechangers Fund to expand immediate in-person, online, and telephone counselling for survivors of sexual trauma.

The Young Gamechangers Fund is a youth-led funding initiative funded by the Co-op Foundation and delivered by Restless Development and Global Fund for Children, that supports bold, transformative projects driven by young people striving for social change.

GINA is one of the UK's only private sexual trauma-crisis organisations offering immediate specialist support that is led entirely by young people with lived experience of sexual trauma. This funding will help scale its counselling services, co-produced activist resources, and volunteering opportunities, empowering survivors to heal, raise awareness, and campaign for change.

"This funding is an opportunity to help GINA grow, expanding the reach and impact of our support services for those who need them most," said Monica Tolosa Tejedor (Gina Support Lead).

GINA's Leadership Team, made up of young women aged 23, 25, and 27 with extensive experience in the sexual violence support sector, leads a volunteer team of 30 activists, all with lived experience. The organisation reflects the diverse backgrounds of the young survivors it supports, including LGBTQ+, neurodivergent, ethnic minority, and disabled individuals, as well as those from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds who face barriers to accessing mental health support.

Through this funding, GINA will continue to challenge norms, provide safe and compassionate spaces, and build a community-driven movement where young survivors are heard, valued, and empowered.