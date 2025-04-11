Scania Strengthens Off-Road Electrification With Acquisition Of Northvolt Systems Industrial Division

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scania today announces the acquisition of the Industrial Division of Northvolt Systems, including production capabilities, a research and development center, and a team of approximately 260 employees. The operations are based in two locations: a leased production facility in Gdańsk, Poland, and an R&D center in Tomteboda, Stockholm, Sweden.

Northvolt Systems Industrial Division develops and manufactures battery systems for heavy industry and off-highway market segments, offering a portfolio of battery modules and systems used in material handling, construction equipment, and mining. The acquired company will be a partner to Scania's business unit Power Solutions. This will add on to Scania's offering as part of a diversified product portfolio.

With over a century of powertrain innovation, Scania Power Solutions has built a strong reputation for delivering reliable and efficient engines that meet the toughest demands in the industrial, marine, and power generation segments. With this acquisition Scania will strengthen its electrification offering for off-road applications.

"Northvolt Systems Industrial Division brings valuable expertise in battery technology and assembly. Their capabilities strengthen our modular approach and support the development of complete electrified solutions for off-road applications. I'm pleased to welcome the team to Scania," says Sara Hermansson, Head of Scania Power Solutions.

The acquired business will be a partner to Scania Power Solutions and operate as a stand-alone venture within Scania Ventures and New Business, aligning with its strategy to develop complementary and transformational businesses that strengthen Scania's long-term competitiveness.

"By combining Northvolt Systems Industrial Division's battery expertise with Scania's deep industry knowledge, we are not only driving innovation but also strengthening our ability to serve our customers in their transition journeys. This acquisition demonstrates how Scania Ventures and New Business leverage our capabilities in opportunity identification, M&A, and growth-stage company management to enable our core business and enhance our position as a transformation partner for our customers - all in support of a more sustainable transport system," says Jonas Hernlund, Head of Energy & Infrastructure at Scania Ventures and New Business.

As part of the acquisition process, Scania has reached an agreement with the trustee to acquire Northvolt Systems Industrial Division. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

"Since 2017, Northvolt Systems Industrial has developed advanced battery systems for machines operating in demanding environments such as construction, mining, and material handling. Our flagship solution, Voltpack Core, reflects our ability to meet real-world industrial challenges. Joining Scania marks the next chapter in our journey. This acquisition brings together two strong legacies in electrification and powertrain innovation. I am confident that, together, we will strengthen our capabilities and deliver even greater value to our customers," says Elin Åkerström, Vice President Northvolt Systems Industrial.

Scania and the trustee have agreed on a deal that ensures continuation of operations. Following the acquisition, Northvolt Systems Industrial's operations will continue with business as usual.

For further information, please contact:

Veronica Nilsson

Public Relation Manager

Phone: +46 72 084 98 43

E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4134548

The following files are available for download: