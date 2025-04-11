Product Of The Year 2025: Singapore's Smartest Consumer Picks Revealed

9 innovative products chosen by real Singaporean consumers through a unique testing and survey methodology

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 📅 The highly anticipated Voted Product of the Year Singapore 2025 winners have been revealed! Recognizing groundbreaking product innovation, this global award has been a benchmark for excellence for over 35 years across more than 40 countries.In a market where credibility is more valuable than ever, Voted Product of the Year stands apart by giving consumers the power to decide. This isn't just another industry recognition; it's a true reflection of what Singaporean consumers love, need, and trust. The research methodology is supervised by Deloitte and includes a perception survey conducted among a sizeable and representative panel of 300 real consumers, reflecting the diversity of Singapore's market. Additionally, an in-home product testing phase is conducted by Try & Review - Southeast Asia's leading product testing and review platform - with up to 120 testers, guaranteeing an unbiased and consumer-driven selection process. The winners are determined entirely by real consumers, ensuring authenticity, trust, and real impact for both brands and shoppers.With rising costs and so many marketing claims out there, this award helps consumers cut through the noise and choose with confidence-guided by real-world feedback and rigorous evaluation.🏆Meet the 2025 Winners – Chosen by Singaporean ConsumersSingaporean consumers played an integral role in selecting the most innovative and high-quality products for the following categories : Fresh Apples- Iced Tea - Sensitive Skin Care - Protein Drink - Chocolat Box - Derma Soap Range - Manuka Honey - Derma Hair Care Range - Eye Supplement.🍏 Fresh Apples – Candine by BLUE WHALE SAS🥤 Iced Tea – Fuze Tea by The Coca-Cola Company💙 Sensitive Skin Care – Aveeno Calm + Restore by Kenvue💪 Protein Drink – OAK Plus by Groupe Lactalis🍫 Chocolate Box – Ferrero Rocher Origins by Ferrero🛁 Derma Soap Range – Aleppo Soap Series by Herbal Pharm🍯 Manuka Honey – Manuka Honey by Herbal Pharm🧴 Derma Haircare Range – Pro Capillus Set Bundle by Herbal Pharm👀 Eye Supplement – i.360 Supplement by Herbal Pharm✅ A Trusted Seal of ExcellenceThe Voted Product of the Year logo is more than just a symbol-it's a mark of trust and credibility. This seal helps consumers navigate the marketplace with confidence while rewarding brands for their commitment to innovation and quality. It means when you see the Voted Product of the Year logo, you know it's been tried, tested, and loved!🎉A Celebration of InnovationThis year's winners were unveiled at an exclusive event at Vagabond Club in Singapore, where brand representatives, industry leaders, and innovation experts gathered to celebrate the power of consumer choice. The evening featured insightful discussions led by Maelle Pochat (Co-founder of Try & Review) and Mario Braz de Matos (Founder of Flying Fish Lab). They explored the importance of consumer-driven validation and innovation.🎥Watch the highlights of the award ceremony here.With another successful year of celebrating product innovation, Voted Product of the Year Singapore continues to empower both brands and consumers. As the local market evolves, the award remains a trusted guide for Singaporeans seeking the best in quality and innovation.Stay tuned! The winners for Voted Product of the Year Malaysia will be announced soon.# About Voted Product of the Year: Voted Product of the Year is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 35 years ago, the award operates in over 40 countries with the mission of guiding consumers to the best new products in the market while rewarding brands for quality and innovation. Winners earn the right to use the Voted Product of the Year seal in marketing campaigns, providing an edge in consumer trust and market visibility.For more information about Voted Product of the Year Singapore 2025, visit

