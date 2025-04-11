Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASEAN Calls For Special Summit With US To Discuss Tariffs

2025-04-11 02:05:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 (KUNA) -- The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), currently chaired by Malaysia, called for a summit with the US to discuss economic ramifications of President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs.
Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Abdulaziz said in a TV interview Friday, said ASEAN leaders have voiced readiness to go to the US and convene a special summit with Trump to discuss this issue.
Abdulaziz said the ASEAN member countries were not in favor of rataliatory measures but to maintain dialogue with Washington. The ASEAN secretariat were awaiting the US response on the time and location of the proposed summit.
Malaysia, he added, believed in the multi-party trade system.
THe ASEAN Ministers of Economy said in a joint statement yesterday they were committed to "candid and constructive" dialogue with the US, and refused any retaliatory measues that may harm global trade. (end)
