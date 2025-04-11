West Covina High School Band Earns Top Honors at Regional Festival

West Covina High School Band Earns Top Honors at Regional Festival

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The West Covina Unified School District is proud to announce that the West Covina High School Band earned a Unanimous Superior Rating-the highest possible honor-at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association (SCSBOA) Festival recently held at University High School in Irvine, CA.Under the direction of Band Director Steve Olivas, the ensemble delivered outstanding performances of David Holsinger's“Deerpath Dances” and Frank Erickson's“Toccata for Band.” The band received a Superior rating from all three judges, a rare and prestigious recognition that reflects the students' dedication, musicianship, and preparation.“This remarkable achievement is a direct result of the passion and hard work of our students and the expert leadership of Mr. Olivas,” said Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Denise Knutsen.“It's a shining example of what's possible when a school and community fully commit to providing robust and high-quality arts education.”The SCSBOA Festival brings together top-performing student ensembles from across the region. A Unanimous Superior Rating is a distinction reserved for groups demonstrating the highest level of excellence in tone quality, musicianship, and overall performance.“This is a proud moment for our entire school community,” said West Covina High School Principal Dr. Charles Park .“Our band students have shown incredible dedication and talent; this award is a testament to their teamwork and discipline. We're honored to see their efforts recognized at this level.”This accomplishment celebrates the West Covina High School Band's achievements and underscores the West Covina Unified School District's ongoing commitment to offering students meaningful opportunities in the arts that enrich their learning and personal growth.

Johanna Villareal

West Covina Unified School District

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.