8 Members Of Separatist Groups Arrested From North Kashmir's Bandipora: Police

“The crackdown, part of a concerted effort to curb terrorist activities and dismantle their networks, unfolded at the premises of various suspects at different locations across the district Bandipora,” a police spokesman said in a statement.

In connection with the investigation of a case under FIR number 04/2024 under UAPA Act of PS Bandipora, the spokesman said the police arrested three persons identified as Nazir Ahmad Ahangar S/O Late Abdul Khaliq Ahangar of Shahgund Hajin, Sheikh Danish Mushtaq S/O Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh of Aloosa Bandipora and Tahir Ahmad Mir S/O Late Habibullah Mir of Ward 2 Plan Bandipora-all members of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat JK.

In connection with a case under FIR number 07 & 62/2024 under UAPA Act of Ps Sumbal, three persons were arrested including Ghulam Din War S/o Habib Ullah War of Naidkhai, member of Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP), Khursheed Ahmad Lone S/o Mohammad Jamal Lone of Naidkhai and Mohammad Shafi Dar S/o Sonaullah Dar of Karnai Mohalla Shahgund, both members of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL).

Moreover, in connection with a case under FIR number 06/2024 under UAPA Act of PS Hajin, two persons were arrested, who have been identified as Ab Majeed Gojri S/o Gh Mohd Gojri of R/o Vigpara and Ab Majeed lone S/o Mohd Maqbool Lone of Vigpara Hajin, both members of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat JK.

Some objectionable material, pamphlets and electronic devices including mobile phones were seized from the arrested persons, the spokesman said, adding that the investigations have revealed that the members have continued to promote terrorist and secessionist activities in J&K even after the outfits of which they had affiliation were banned under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The arrested members were engaged in motivating impressionable youth and recruiting new members (Rukuns) in J&K to further their nefarious and secessionist activities.

“The arrests serve as a stark reminder of police in its ongoing crackdown against extremism and the imperative of collective vigilance in J&K. Bandipora police remain committed to maintaining peace and security in the district. Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law also persons promoting secessionist or separatist ideology will face strict legal action as warranted under law,” the statement reads.

