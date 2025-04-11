Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prince Harry Arrives In Ukraine And Meets With Victims Of Russian Aggression

2025-04-11 01:11:13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, arrived on a visit to Ukraine and met with victims of the Russian war of aggression at the Superhumans rehabilitation center in Lviv on Thursday.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the BBC .

“Prince Harry visited the Superhumans Center, in the western city of Lviv , where he spoke to patients and staff. He was accompanied by a group from the Invictus Games Foundation, including four veterans who had been through similar rehabilitation,” the statement said.

During the visit, Prince Harry met with patients and medical professionals, as well as with the Minister of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Natalia Kalmykova.

“The visit to Superhumans was to observe the support and rehabilitation services being provided in a country actively experiencing war,” the statement said.

Prince Harry became the second representative of the royal family to visit Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, after Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie, who visited Kyiv last year.

Read also: 124 Ukrainian police officers received rehabilitation in Lithuania since full-scale invasion

As reported by Ukrinform, Prince Harry, who served 10 years in the British army, founded the Invictus Games , an international Paralympic-style sports competition, in 2014, and since then it has become an important platform for supporting veterans through sport.

Photo: Superhuman Center

