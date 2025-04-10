PM Modi Leads Nation In Paying Tribute To Mahatma Jyotiba Phule On His Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary on Friday, lauding his lifelong efforts to uplift the marginalised and promote social equality.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, PM Modi wrote, "Respectful tribute to Mahatma Phule, a true servant of humanity, on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to the welfare of the exploited and deprived sections of society. His invaluable contribution to the country will continue to inspire every generation."

In a special video message, the Prime Minister further praised Mahatma Phule's role in fighting social discrimination and championing the cause of education, especially for women.

"Mahatma Phule has left a deep impact on Indian society; he fought for social discrimination and inequality and tried to empower every person in the society. He established 'Satyashodhak Samaj, '" PM Modi said.

Highlighting Phule's pioneering work in girls' education, PM Modi added, "Mahatma Phule opened the closed door of education for the girl child. In that era, he opened schools for daughters and raised his voice against female foeticide. He used to say the situation of any society can be calculated by looking at the situation of women in that society. Taking motivation from the life of Mahatma Phule, I urge every parent to give access to education to their girl child."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the revered reformer. Taking to social media, he wrote in Hindi, "Salutations to the great social reformer, educationist, and thinker Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Ji on his birth anniversary. Mahatma Phule Ji, who remained committed throughout his life to the empowerment of the underprivileged and the backward sections of society, became a pioneer of women's education in modern India."

"Through the establishment of the 'Satyashodhak Samaj,' he made remarkable contributions towards freeing society from social evils. Mahatma Phule, who laid the foundation for social change through education, equality, and justice, is an exemplary figure whose life continues to inspire," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath echoed similar sentiments in a X post, calling Phule a "committed social reformer" and a "strong voice" of the deprived and the neglected.

"His struggle for the eradication of various evils prevalent in society, like the caste system, inequality, and illiteracy, is inspiring and a guide for the entire humanity," he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also joined in remembering Mahatma Phule and posted, "Salutations to the visionary who relentlessly fought for social justice, equality and women's education, paving the way for an inclusive society, KrantiSurya Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his Birth Anniversary!"

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, born in 1827, is remembered as a pioneering force in India's social reform movement. From fighting caste discrimination to championing women's education, his legacy continues to inspire efforts toward a more equal and just society.