Nearly 75% Of Americans Can Recycle Pizza Boxes-Let's Spread The Word And Reduce Waste Together!

Did you know that nearly 75% of people in the U.S. have access to recycling used pizza boxes in their local community? However, a large part of the population isn't aware of this very simple opportunity to reduce waste. We've been working with pizza box supplier Smurfit Westrock to find ways to educate and raise awareness about pizza box recycling in the communities we serve. Want to be part of the solution? Start by learning about your city's recycling guidelines here: