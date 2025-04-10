Ukraine, Denmark Defense Ministers Discuss Investments In Ukrainian Defense Industry

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen in Brussels to discuss Ukraine's security needs and additional military assistance.

Umerov shared details of the meeting on Faceboo , Ukrinform reports.

“In Brussels, I met with Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, a true friend of Ukraine,” he wrote.

During the discussion, Umerov expressed gratitude for Denmark's 25th military aid package, valued at over $970 million, and praised the "Danish model" for financing Ukrainian industry.

The parties discussed further efforts to support Ukraine and the coordination of security assistance. The primary focus of the conversation was allocating additional funds for procuring Ukrainian weapons and investing in the development of the country's defense industry capabilities.

Umerov highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation in the field of UAVs. Both officials agreed to maintain close contact for the implementation of joint projects in Denmark and Ukraine.

“We are ready to provide maximum support to leading Danish companies seeking to start operations in our country. Denmark is our reliable and committed ally. Together, we continue to work on advancing our cooperation and increasing the effectiveness of assistance,” Umerov added.

Photo: Umerov, FB