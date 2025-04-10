Aptiway Global Hosts High-Level Delegation From The Democratic Republic Of Congo To Advance Digital Transformation Agenda

Aptiway Global ( ) is pleased to announce that it will host a senior delegation from L'Agence pour le Développement du Numérique (ADN) of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for a high-level strategic workshop in Dubai from April 14 to 18, 2025. The workshop will take place at the Pullman Dubai Creek City Centre Hotel and is designed to foster technical collaboration, share experiences, and explore scalable digital solutions tailored to the DRC's national priorities.

Led by Mr. Dominique MIGISHA, Coordinator of ADN, the delegation will engage in an intensive five-day program covering a wide range of strategic themes, including digital identity platforms, eGovernment systems, cybersecurity, data protection, and infrastructure interoperability. The workshop will also examine models for human capital development and institutional readiness that support long-term digital transformation.

This engagement aims to identify actionable outcomes that can accelerate the implementation of inclusive and secure digital ecosystems in the DRC. These include a roadmap for deploying national digital identity systems, strategic recommendations for eGovernment rollout, and a framework for ongoing technical cooperation between Aptiway and ADN.

Speaking ahead of the workshop, Mr. Shince Thomas, CEO of Aptiway Global, said:“We are honoured to host the ADN leadership. This visit underscores a shared vision for using technology as a catalyst for development, and we look forward to co-creating solutions that deliver real impact.”

Mr. Dominique MIGISHA, Coordinator of ADN, added:“This collaboration with Aptiway Global is a timely opportunity to deepen our understanding of effective digital infrastructure and services. We are committed to translating this knowledge into tangible progress for the Congolese people.”

Simplice Anoh, Co-Founder of Aptiway Global, also commented on the significance of the partnership:“Africa's digital future depends on bold leadership and practical collaboration. This workshop reflects our shared commitment to building resilient, homegrown solutions that respond to local challenges while unlocking global opportunities.”

The workshop reaffirms the value of cross-border collaboration in achieving sustainable digital transformation and highlights the Democratic Republic of Congo's growing momentum in building resilient, future-ready digital systems.

About Aptiway Global :

Aptiway Global is a Dubai-based digital transformation company specializing in secure digital identity, interoperability, and infrastructure solutions. With a strong track record across the Middle East and Africa, Aptiway provides governments and enterprises with scalable, future-ready digital systems.

About ADN :

L'Agence pour le Développement du Numérique (ADN) is a specialised department reporting to the President Office, it is the national organ tasked with leading digital transformation efforts in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Its mission includes modernizing public administration, promoting digital inclusion, and driving innovation to support national development objectives.