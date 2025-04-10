Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-10 03:18:30
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:06 AM EST - ADF Group Inc. : Revenues of $339.6 million, up by $8.6 million from the previous fiscal year. Net income of $56.8 million, up by $19.2 million or 50.9% from the previous fiscal year. Cash flow from operations of $55.1 million for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025. ADF Group Inc.
shares T are trading down $2.06 at $5.55.

