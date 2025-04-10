New WSO2 Integration Offerings Maximize The Power Of AI

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Integration plays a critical role in enabling applications and digital services to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. Today WSO2 is empowering software developers to gain new levels of productivity in creating and managing AI integrations with the introduction of its WSO2 Ballerina Integrator open-source software and Devant by WSO2 AI enterprise integration platform as a service (iPaaS).

WSO2 Ballerina Integrator and Devant, available now, address the dual demands around AI-enabled software integrations. They allow software developers to seamlessly switch between low-code and pro-code when creating integrations-an integration market first-while also utilizing AI-assisted development to streamline their efforts. At the same time, the products provide comprehensive support for connecting to large language models (LLMs), vector databases, and any system or application, and building AI agents that can then be used to execute intelligent integrations and power AI-driven applications.

WSO2 is demonstrating the new WSO2 Ballerina Integrator and Devant offerings and their AI capabilities at WSO2Con 2025, which runs March 18-20, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.

"AI-driven integrations are enabling a powerful new generation of intelligent applications and digital services, but they also bring new layers of complexity," said Selvaratnam Uthaiyashankar, WSO2 Senior Vice President and General Manager - Integration. "With the introduction of our open-source WSO2 Ballerina Integrator and Devant AI enterprise iPaaS, we're helping software developers to innovate new AI-driven experiences and improve their own productivity by cutting through that integration complexity."

WSO2 Ballerina Integrator

WSO2 Ballerina Integrator is a new AI-driven integration environment. It provides out-of-the-box support to connect anything-APIs, AI agents, systems, databases-across any environment and protocol, and it is complemented by 200-plus pre-built connectors. A component of the WSO2 Integrator product, it can be deployed on-premises, in a private cloud, or across hybrid environments.

Low-Code/Pro-Code

WSO2 Ballerina Integrator is powered by Ballerina , the open-source programming language designed specifically for integration. It leverages Ballerina's unique ability to let developers seamlessly switch between graphical low-code and textual pro-code interfaces and even view them side-by-side.

AI Development Assistance

Using the widely adopted Microsoft Visual Studio Code (VS Code) editor available with WSO2 Ballerina Integrator, developers can create integrations faster and tap WSO2 Copilot to further increase their productivity. For example, they can describe integration requirements in natural language to get AI-generated integration code, use an AI-powered test framework to automatically generate test cases, and utilize an AI assistant to map data fields between source and target schemas.

AI Agent and RAG Support

WSO2 Ballerina Integrator provides out-of-the-box support for building AI agents by using built-in capabilities combined with comprehensive connectivity to LLMs, vector databases, and other systems. It also supports the development of retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) applications that help LLMs to tap additional data sources to improve their accuracy.

Devant by WSO2

Devant by WSO2 is the new AI enterprise iPaaS designed for the AI-native era, enabling users to build intelligent integrations using both low-code and pro-code. It simplifies the development, deployment and management of integration flows while leveraging AI for automation, optimization, and real-time insights. Devant also delivers proven performance, since it is powered by the same technology that drives the Choreo internal developer platform as a service and WSO2 Integrator, including its WSO2 Ballerina Integrator and WSO2 Micro Integrator components.

Built to Create and Utilize AI Functionality

Devant provides all the capabilities of WSO2 Ballerina Integrator for AI-assisted development; features for creating AI agents and RAG applications; functionality for using AI agents in integration flows; and comprehensive support for integrating third-party AI services, vector databases and other systems. This empowers developers to use integration as a foundation for building intelligent (generative AI) digital experiences, streamlining workflows, and enhancing data connectivity for smarter decision-making.

Offering Enterprise PaaS Capabilities

Devant utilizes the same PaaS technology employed by Choreo to deliver the robust functionality organizations expect. It provides the ability to convert integrations as APIs into managed APIs, discover and reuse APIs, and create databases and message brokers. Devant also offers built-in continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) and DevOps support, zero trust security, and secret management. Additionally, it includes support for organizations and projects with configurable roles, multi-cloud and hybrid cloud deployment, and observability and usage insights.

Integration and Deployment Flexibility

Devant is supported by more than 200 pre-built connectors along with functionality for creating custom adapters. Additionally, customers have the option of a private data plane deployment with Devant, which can be hosted in either the enterprise's own cloud environment or WSO2's cloud environment.

Availability and Support

WSO2 Ballerina Integrator 1.0 open-source software and the Devant AI enterprise iPaaS are now generally available. More details are covered in today's integration product blog posts: WSO2 Ballerina Integrator and Devant. Additionally, developers and other technology professionals can visit WSO2's website to download WSO2 Ballerina Integrator and try Devant for free.

