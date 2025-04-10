GALLS® ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF HER BLUEWEARTM

Mike Fadden, CEO of GALLS®, stated, "For the past five years, every time I talk to a female police chief, they ask me when we (GALLS®) will fix the issue of women's uniforms not fitting. I took on the challenge personally and am proud to bring Her BlueWear TM into the GALLS® portfolio of brands to provide female officers with tailored uniforms that fit. Because GALLS® is relentless with our focus on the customer, this partnership will give female officers greater access to uniforms that are made for their specific needs."

Her BlueWearTM was founded in 2007 by Denise Czack to solve a long-overlooked issue: the lack of properly fitting uniform pants for women in law enforcement and public safety. Traditionally, female officers were forced to wear uniforms designed for men, leading to discomfort, mobility issues, and even safety concerns. Her BlueWear'sTM tailored designs offer three distinct fits – Balanced Fit, Defined Fit, and Streamlined Fit – accommodating sizes 0 to 24.

Her BlueWearTM Founder, Denise Czack, expressed her appreciation of GALLS® commitment to expanding access to the product line. "Her BlueWear began at a happy hour with my sister, a police officer, after yet another uniform failure. That moment sparked a fire in me; women in public safety deserved better. Her BlueWearTM is entering a new and exciting chapter in the mission to deliver safe, functional, and confidence-building uniforms to the women who serve. Seeing a woman light up when she puts on a Her BlueWearTM uniform for the first time is what drives us."

As the only uniform company solely dedicated to designing for women, Her BlueWearTM led the way in providing female officers with apparel that fits, functions, and empowers. Now, with GALLS® resources and a relentless focus on the customer, the ability to serve women in public safety has never been greater. Visit HerBlueWear to learn more about Her BlueWearTM uniforms, sizing, and more.

About GALLS®:

GALLS® proudly serves America's Public Safety and Military professionals with the broadest selection of uniforms, equipment, and solutions along with relentless service. Founded in 1967, GALLS® is trusted by over one million Law Enforcement, Firefighting, Emergency Medical, Federal, Military, Corrections, Security, Postal, Public Transportation, and other essential workers to be their service provider. Learn more at .