Rogers-O'brien Ramps Up Advanced Manufacturing Facility Construction Across Texas
With active projects and pursuits in Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Waco , RO's team is building complex manufacturing spaces that include ISO-certified cleanrooms , controlled environments , and specialty gas and chemical production areas . Whether it's semiconductor and AI chip manufacturing , EV component assembly , or biotech lab construction , RO understands the rigorous requirements of each build.
"Manufacturers need more than a general contractor," said Max Kogan, Client Director. "They need a construction partner who not only understands tool install coordination , MEP-intensive systems , and the real-world performance expectations of a modern manufacturing plant, but who also has the resources and in-house expertise to deliver these complex projects."
RO's experience spans design-build delivery , high-tech industrial construction , and lab testing and validation facilities . The company is frequently selected for its ability to meet tight schedules while navigating complex systems like HVAC for cleanrooms , temperature and humidity control , and high-volume utility demands .
As advanced manufacturing continues to reshape the Texas economy, Rogers-O'Brien is building the infrastructure that powers it. From semiconductor fabs and pharmaceutical production lines to EV charger manufacturing facilities and specialty chemical labs , RO is helping clients move from groundbreaking to full production faster and with confidence.
To learn more about Rogers-O'Brien's work in advanced manufacturing construction, visit r-o.
About Rogers-O'Brien Construction
Founded in 1969, Rogers-O'Brien Construction (RO) has over 50 years of experience in making clients successful. With headquarters in Dallas, Texas , and offices in Austin , Houston , Waco , and San Antonio , RO is a leading general contractor in Texas. Our expertise spans a wide range of industries and market sectors, including corporate office buildings , hospitals and healthcare facilities , multifamily housing , public infrastructure , worship centers , senior living communities , mission-critical data centers , higher education institutions , K-12 schools , industrial projects , advanced manufacturing , science and technology labs , hospitality venues , retail spaces , and both renovations and new construction projects .
For more information, please visit r-o .
SOURCE Rogers-O'Brien Construction Co
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment