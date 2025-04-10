Rogers-O'brien Ramps Up Advanced Manufacturing Facility Construction Across Texas

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As the demand for, andsurges across Texas, RO is supporting clients withengineered for uptime, flexibility, and full operational readiness. These purpose-built facilities are tailored to the technical standards of modern manufacturing.

With active projects and pursuits in Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Waco , RO's team is building complex manufacturing spaces that include ISO-certified cleanrooms , controlled environments , and specialty gas and chemical production areas . Whether it's semiconductor and AI chip manufacturing , EV component assembly , or biotech lab construction , RO understands the rigorous requirements of each build.

"Manufacturers need more than a general contractor," said Max Kogan, Client Director. "They need a construction partner who not only understands tool install coordination , MEP-intensive systems , and the real-world performance expectations of a modern manufacturing plant, but who also has the resources and in-house expertise to deliver these complex projects."

RO's experience spans design-build delivery , high-tech industrial construction , and lab testing and validation facilities . The company is frequently selected for its ability to meet tight schedules while navigating complex systems like HVAC for cleanrooms , temperature and humidity control , and high-volume utility demands .

As advanced manufacturing continues to reshape the Texas economy, Rogers-O'Brien is building the infrastructure that powers it. From semiconductor fabs and pharmaceutical production lines to EV charger manufacturing facilities and specialty chemical labs , RO is helping clients move from groundbreaking to full production faster and with confidence.

About Rogers-O'Brien Construction

Founded in 1969, Rogers-O'Brien Construction (RO) has over 50 years of experience in making clients successful. With headquarters in Dallas, Texas, and offices in Austin, Houston, Waco, and San Antonio, RO is a leading general contractor in Texas. Our expertise spans a wide range of industries and market sectors, including corporate office buildings, hospitals and healthcare facilities, multifamily housing, public infrastructure, worship centers, senior living communities, mission-critical data centers, higher education institutions, K-12 schools, industrial projects, advanced manufacturing, science and technology labs, hospitality venues, retail spaces, and both renovations and new construction projects.

