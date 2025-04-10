Scientific Games Wins Two 2025 Communitas Awards For Excellence In Community Service

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The global lottery company won both 2025 Communitas Awards in the category of Excellence in Community Service for the SG Tech Project and Women's STEAM Careers Mentorship Volunteerism.

The Communitas Awards is a global initiative that honors outstanding businesses, organizations and individuals who generously share their time and resources. The awards also celebrate those who are transforming their business practices to have a positive impact on their communities.

2025 Communitas Excellence in Community Service – Organization's Program: The SG Tech Project is a testament to Scientific Games' dedication to environmental sustainability and education. Through the initiative, the company donates gently used, refurbished technology to local schools. The program provides local K-12 schools and after-school programs with essential technology tools for the classroom. SG Tech Project aligns with Scientific Games' global environmental sustainability efforts by extending the life cycle of electronic devices and reducing e-waste. The donation is traditionally made on Earth Day each year in April.

2025 Communitas Excellence in Community Service – Company Volunteer Project: One of Scientific Games' community initiatives is in partnership with Tech Alpharetta Women's Forum STEAM Mentoring Program, designed to inspire and support young women interested in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics careers. The program, coordinated by Tech Alpharetta-a local association serving tech companies and professionals through educational programs-in partnership with the STEAM magnet high school Innovation Academy , pairs high school girls with experienced female professionals in STEAM fields. Throughout the academic year, through regular meetings and events, Scientific Games volunteer mentors Danielle Hodges (Senior Director, Instant Product Innovation), Hetal Suratwala (Director, Digital Client Operations) and Jennifer Ingram (Senior Director, Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership Operations) offer professional guidance and encouragement as students navigate their STEAM-focused academic and career paths.

"Receiving the Communitas Awards is a powerful reminder of our commitment to the communities we serve," said Scientific Games CEO Pat McHugh. "Through initiatives like the SG Tech Project and our executive participation in a mentorship program for young women considering STEAM careers, we aim to empower and uplift those in our local community. We believe that by investing in education technology, the STEAM workforce of the future and environmental sustainability, we can make a lasting impact."

With global operations spanning five continents, Scientific Games is the world's largest creator, producer and manager of lottery games and a global leader in lottery and sports betting technology systems, digital lottery games, mobile apps and player loyalty programs. The company provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 150 lotteries in 50 countries around the globe.

