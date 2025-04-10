Congress Won’T Be Able To Fight Against RSS: BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 10 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh BJP launched a scathing attack on Congress on Thursday, saying the party is questioning Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as people have rejected them across the country.

On Wednesday, during the party convention in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, Congress blamed EVMs for the party's defeats in the elections, including in the state Assembly elections in 2023 in Madhya Pradesh.

Hitting back at Congress, MP BJP chief V. D. Sharma said that questioning the credibility of EVMs and the Election Commission (EC) shows Congress's frustration due to its consistent defeats in the elections.

He said the Supreme Court has given its judgment on it, however, Congress is not digesting the truth.

“Congress leaders gave examples of the election process in foreign countries, but they don't trust India's election system, which is acknowledged and appreciated across the world. Congress has always followed the divide and rule policy to grab power," Sharma said while talking to media persons here in Bhopal.

He said that senior Congress leaders like Kamal Nath and Mallikarjun Kharge, who have won several elections, are now questioning the EVMs.

“They are doing it because they know that they can't win against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said that Congress won't be able to fight against the Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ever in the future.

“During Congress regimes, RSS members were tortured and put in jail for no reason. Everyone knows what happened with RSS members during the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi. But they (RSS) defeated them (Congress). Rahul Gandhi or Jitu Patwari won't be able to fight against the BJP or the RSS,” he said.

Former Protem Speaker and sitting MLA from Bhopal, Sharma was responding to Jitu Patwari's statement that the Congress leaders should criticise RSS aggressively.

Addressing the national convention that concluded in Ahmedabad, Patwari said that Congress leaders who are afraid to criticise RSS cannot fight Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

He also said that RSS is a political organisation and urged Congress leaders and workers to take a pledge to take an aggressive approach against the organisation.

“RSS is a social and cultural organisation. When PM Modi did 'note-bandi', RSS remained silent. It means that the BJP and RSS are the same. Congress leaders and workers should take on them in a similar fashion,” Patwari had said.