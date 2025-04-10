Mercedes-Benz India Sells Record 18,928 Cars In FY25, EV Sales Jump 51 Pc

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday reported its highest-ever annual sales in the country in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) as the luxury carmaker sold 18,928 vehicles during the year.

This was a 4 per cent increase compared to the previous fiscal year (FY24), according to the company's statement.

The growth was mainly driven by strong demand for top-end luxury cars, rising interest in electric vehicles (EVs), and consistent performance from its core models.

However, the company saw a dip in its sales in the first quarter of 2025 (Q1 FY25). It sold 4,775 cars during this period, which is nearly 12 per cent lower than the same quarter last year (Q1 FY24).

This decline was largely due to weaker demand in the entry-level luxury segment, which is currently facing tough competition and price-sensitive customers.

Despite this, Mercedes-Benz's high-end models performed exceptionally well. The top-end luxury range, which includes cars like the S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, EQS SUV, and AMG models, saw a 34 per cent increase in sales.

These premium vehicles now make up more than one-fourth of the brand's total sales in India, the carmaker said.

Mercedes-Benz's EV sales jumped by 51 per cent in FY25, with battery-powered models now accounting for 7 per cent of total sales.

The locally assembled EQS SUV emerged as the top-selling electric car for the company. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, electric vehicle sales accounted for 8 per cent of the total.

Meanwhile, the company's core models, such as the C-Class, GLC, GLE, and the long-wheelbase E-Class, continued to do well.

The LWB E-Class retained its title as India's best-selling luxury car, especially with the addition of the new E 450 variant.

On the other hand, the entry luxury segment saw a sharp 28 per cent decline in the first quarter of 2025.

Mercedes-Benz says it is committed to offering feature-rich and high-quality vehicles instead of compromising on features to boost volumes in the competitive lower-end market.