Loftware Acquires BL.INK, Expands Product Identification Capabilities With Link Management And Connected Packaging

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This union furthers Loftware's long-standing commitment to provide customers with a single end-to-end solution to support their journey from New Product Development and supplier management through manufacturing and warehouse/inventory management all the way to distribution and consumer engagement. Delivering turnkey SaaS technology, BL's solutions enable connected packaging and digital engagement for global enterprise brands while building trust through product transparency and verification. BL enables brands to effortlessly create digital product passports (DPPs), helping them engage with consumers through connected packaging and personalized digital experiences.

"Each part of the supply chain plays an essential role in ensuring products are produced, stored, and shipped with accuracy and consistency to meet consumer demand and standards. This acquisition builds on Loftware's capabilities to support our customers' journeys through the entire supply chain," said Loftware President & CEO, Jim Bureau. "Link management, dynamic QR codes that don't expire, and no-code DPPs are critical especially in industries where products, packaging, and digital content are increasingly interconnected. Adding BL's robust solutions to our portfolio enables us to support global brands in building seamless, trusted data-driven connections between people and information."

BL offers a product suite which helps global teams build and manage shortened URLs and QR codes with consistent, structured data, improving campaign and data tracking in real time. Their no-code DPP platform enables brands to create millions of product microsites in minutes, pulling data from any existing sources to share details with consumers. Their world-class link management platform integrates with existing workflows and tools, supports multiple users and roles, and has unmatched security to meet the compliance needs of the most stringent, highly regulated industries. With their leading-edge solutions, BL plays a pivotal role in accelerating adoption as the industry transitions from 1D to 2D barcodes to meet new GS1 Sunrise 2027 and GS1 Digital Link standards.

"At BL, we simplify the connections between people and information. Our platform empowers businesses to create, manage, and analyze short links and QR codes with unparalleled precision, ensuring every interaction is seamless, data-driven, and secure. That's why our customer base includes some of the world's most recognizable brands," said Andy Meadows, Founder and Managing Director at BL. "This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for our company, enabling us to expand our reach and enhance the value we deliver to our customers. By combining our expertise helping brands communicate with consumers through connected packaging with Loftware's proven reputation in enabling authentic, compliant, and traceable products through a connected supply chain, we are poised to offer an end-to-end solution that empowers businesses to innovate, improve traceability and compliance, and engage consumers in more meaningful ways."

About Loftware

No matter what the challenge – digital transformation, time to market, or brand authenticity - Loftware can help you make your mark. We understand how global supply chains work and know that each item you produce and ship is an expression of your company's brand. Our end-to-end cloud-based labeling platform helps businesses of all sizes manage labeling across their operations and supply chain. Loftware also helps companies deal with evolving customer and regulatory compliance issues. And we offer extensive expertise with a global presence maintaining offices in the US, UK, Slovenia, China, and Singapore. We serve companies in automotive, chemicals, clinical trials, consumer products, electronics, food & beverage, manufacturing, medical device, pharmaceuticals, retail/apparel, and more.

About BL

Founded in 2008, BL is a leading Enterprise Link Management platform dedicated to enhancing customer experiences for the Fortune Global 500. BL enables organizations to leverage branded links, custom QR Codes, and comprehensive link management analytics to engage customers, deliver critical information, and optimize customer-centric online experiences. BL is the choice of leading enterprises aiming to navigate the complexities of digital transformation and international standards. BL is dedicated to advancing GS1 Digital Links and Digital Product Passports, ensuring unparalleled traceability, transparency, and consumer trust for global brands. For more on BL, visit .

Media contact: Maureen Perroni, Loftware Senior Director Content & Communications [email protected]

Photo -

Logo -