Gan LED Chips Market Analysis And Forecast 2025-2034 | Set To Surpass USD 74 Billion By 2034 Driven By Micro-LED Demand Across Consumer Electronics And Automotive Sectors
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|210
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$29.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$74 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rising applications in automotive and smart devices
3.2.1.2 Expansion of electric vehicle (EV) market
3.2.1.3 Shift towards sustainable and green technologies
3.2.1.4 Increasing use of GaN LEDs in consumer electronics
3.2.1.5 Growing market for micro-LED displays
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High manufacturing costs and complex production process
3.2.2.2 Challenges in integration with existing display infrastructure
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technology landscape
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Gap analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Blue LED chips
5.3 Green LED chips
5.4 UV LED chips
5.5 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Standard GaN LEDs
6.3 Thin-Film GaN LEDs
6.4 Vertical GaN LEDs
6.5 Flip-Chip GaN LEDs
6.6 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Wafer Size, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 2-inch
7.3 4-inch
7.4 6-inch
7.5 8-inch
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Automotive
8.3 Consumer electronics
8.4 Defense & aerospace
8.5 Industrial & power
8.6 Information & communication technology
8.7 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Substrate Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Sapphire
9.3 Silicon Carbide (SiC)
9.4 Silicon (Si)
9.5 Gallium Nitride (GaN)
9.6 Others
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 General lighting
10.2.1 Residential lighting
10.2.2 Commercial lighting
10.2.3 Industrial lighting
10.2.4 Outdoor lighting
10.3 Backlighting
10.3.1 Tv backlighting
10.3.2 Smartphone and tablet displays
10.3.3 Laptop and monitor displays
10.4 Automotive lighting
10.4.1 Headlights
10.4.2 Taillights
10.4.3 Interior lighting
10.4.4 Daytime running lights (drls)
10.4.5 Indicator lights
10.5 Display & signage
10.5.1 Digital billboards
10.5.2 Indoor digital signage
10.5.3 Outdoor displays
10.5.4 Traffic signals
10.6 Specialty lighting
10.6.1 Horticultural lighting
10.6.2 Ultraviolet (uv) curing
10.6.3 Medical devices and equipment
10.6.4 Stage and studio lighting
10.7 Others
Chapter 11 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion & Units)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 North America
11.2.1 U.S.
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Spain
11.3.5 Italy
11.3.6 Netherlands
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 India
11.4.3 Japan
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 South Korea
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.2 Mexico
11.5.3 Argentina
11.6 Middle East and Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 South Africa
11.6.3 UAE
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Aixtron
12.2 Aledia
12.3 Allegro Microsystems
12.4 Bridgelux
12.5 Cree
12.6 Efficient Power Conversion
12.7 Epileds Technologies
12.8 Epistar
12.9 Fujitsu
12.10 Ganpower International
12.11 Infineon Technologies
12.12 Lumileds Holding
12.13 Navitas Semiconductor
12.14 Qorvo
12.15 SemiLEDs
12.16 Sumitomo Electric Industries
12.17 Veeco Instruments
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment