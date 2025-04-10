You Are A Real Gem, Says Actress Priya Prakash Warrier To Ajith

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 10 (IANS) Stating that she was awestruck by his gentleness and warmth, actress Priya Prakash Warrier, who has worked with actor Ajith Kumar in his just released film 'Good Bad Ugly', has now penned a post of gratitude to the actor in which she has called him“a real gem”.

Taking to her Instagram timeline, the actress penned a lengthy post of gratitude.

She wrote,“Phe do I even start? I've held this in for too long. Anything I write isn't enough to express the kind of admiration I have for you sir.

“From the very first conversation to the last day of shoot, you made me feel like I belong made sure that nobody felt left out. You always went that extra mile to check on all of us whenever you were on set,” she wrote.

She then said,“I cannot stop mentioning all those meals we had together on the cruise as a team, cracking jokes and having the best time. I've not met someone with such curiosity and passion for things. I have utmost respect and love for the little“Pinocchio” in you. The way your eyes light up when you talk about family, cars, traveling and racing is such a sight for sore eyes.”

Stating that Ajith observed and acknowledged each and everyone around him, she said,“Your patience and dedication on set is something that inspires young aspirants like me and I'll carry that with me for years to come.”

She further said,“I'm still awestruck by your gentleness and warmth which is why I've scribbled on so much. You're a real gem. My take away from you is to stay grounded no matter what heights life show me.”

The actress also referred to a dance number in the film. She said,“Also,low key thrilled because I can say that the favourite moment in my career until now is when I got to groove with the one and only!!!“Thottu thottu” is going to be a special one for that reason!”

Stating that she'll forever cherish her experience of working with Ajith on Good Bad Ugly, Priya Prakash Warrier said,“I'm super grateful that I got the opportunity to know you as a person and work with the sambavam actor that you are. Please keep entertaining and enlightening all of us. As cheesy and selfish as it sounds, hoping to work with you again and again. With lots of love and respect, Your ardent fan girl.”