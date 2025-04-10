Academy Of CPM Announces 2025 Graduating Class
|
Name
|
Organization
|
Gary Bergeron
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Gretchen Brown
|
Integrity Financial
|
Kanika Chouhan
|
Oberbank
|
Will Freeman
|
Citizens National Bank of Meridian MS
|
Robert Moore
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Brian Peacock
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Jeffrey Reis
|
Merrill Lynch
|
Will Trapp
|
Morgan Stanley
|
Alex Trippi
|
Merrill Lynch
|
Ray Tucholski
|
Rockefeller Capital Management
|
Jeremy Wilson
|
Morgan Stanley
The intensive CPM Program requires 150 hours of independent study culminating in a three-day immersive seminar at the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business. "Our unique case-study format provides a transformative learning experience," explains Conrad S. Ciccotello, PhD, JD, Director of the Reiman School of Finance. "Through collaborative discussions, presentations, and practical applications, participants develop the sophisticated skills needed to deliver exceptional client outcomes."
CPM certification provides portfolio managers with a significant competitive advantage and access to an exclusive professional network. Most graduates report business growth of 20% following certification.
Dates for the upcoming program will be announced soon. For more information, please visit .
About ACPM
The Academy of Certified Portfolio Managers (ACPM) is an independent organization that creates and manages a credentialed program of excellence for training discretionary portfolio managers. The collaborative and continuous learning experience enables portfolio managers to achieve a higher level of expertise in multiple facets in an ever-changing and dynamic global economy.
