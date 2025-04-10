Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Academy Of CPM Announces 2025 Graduating Class


2025-04-10 10:16:34
Prestigious designation equips financial professionals with advanced portfolio management expertise

DENVER, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Certified Portfolio Managers (ACPM) proudly announces the 2025 graduating class of Certified Portfolio Managers (CPM). The CPM® credential represents exceptional proficiency in portfolio management, asset allocation, risk management, and investment analysis.

The following financial professionals have successfully completed the program:

Gary Bergeron

Morgan Stanley

Gretchen Brown

Integrity Financial

Kanika Chouhan

Oberbank

Will Freeman

Citizens National Bank of Meridian MS

Robert Moore

Morgan Stanley

Brian Peacock

Morgan Stanley

Jeffrey Reis

Merrill Lynch

Will Trapp

Morgan Stanley

Alex Trippi

Merrill Lynch

Ray Tucholski

Rockefeller Capital Management

Jeremy Wilson

Morgan Stanley

The intensive CPM Program requires 150 hours of independent study culminating in a three-day immersive seminar at the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business. "Our unique case-study format provides a transformative learning experience," explains Conrad S. Ciccotello, PhD, JD, Director of the Reiman School of Finance. "Through collaborative discussions, presentations, and practical applications, participants develop the sophisticated skills needed to deliver exceptional client outcomes."

CPM certification provides portfolio managers with a significant competitive advantage and access to an exclusive professional network. Most graduates report business growth of 20% following certification.

Dates for the upcoming program will be announced soon. For more information, please visit .

About ACPM
 The Academy of Certified Portfolio Managers (ACPM) is an independent organization that creates and manages a credentialed program of excellence for training discretionary portfolio managers. The collaborative and continuous learning experience enables portfolio managers to achieve a higher level of expertise in multiple facets in an ever-changing and dynamic global economy.

