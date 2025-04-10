Academy Of CPM Announces 2025 Graduating Class

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ACPM Logo (PRNewsfoto/Academy of Certified Portfolio Managers)

University of Denver Daniels College of Business logo Prestigious designation equips financial professionals with advanced portfolio management expertise DENVER, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Certified Portfolio Managers (ACPM) proudly announces the 2025 graduating class of Certified Portfolio Managers (CPM). The CPM® credential represents exceptional proficiency in portfolio management, asset allocation, risk management, and investment analysis. The following financial professionals have successfully completed the program:

Name Organization Gary Bergeron Morgan Stanley Gretchen Brown Integrity Financial Kanika Chouhan Oberbank Will Freeman Citizens National Bank of Meridian MS Robert Moore Morgan Stanley Brian Peacock Morgan Stanley Jeffrey Reis Merrill Lynch Will Trapp Morgan Stanley Alex Trippi Merrill Lynch Ray Tucholski Rockefeller Capital Management Jeremy Wilson Morgan Stanley

The intensive CPM Program requires 150 hours of independent study culminating in a three-day immersive seminar at the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business. "Our unique case-study format provides a transformative learning experience," explains Conrad S. Ciccotello, PhD, JD, Director of the Reiman School of Finance. "Through collaborative discussions, presentations, and practical applications, participants develop the sophisticated skills needed to deliver exceptional client outcomes."

CPM certification provides portfolio managers with a significant competitive advantage and access to an exclusive professional network. Most graduates report business growth of 20% following certification.

Dates for the upcoming program will be announced soon. For more information, please visit .

About ACPM

The Academy of Certified Portfolio Managers (ACPM) is an independent organization that creates and manages a credentialed program of excellence for training discretionary portfolio managers. The collaborative and continuous learning experience enables portfolio managers to achieve a higher level of expertise in multiple facets in an ever-changing and dynamic global economy.

SOURCE Academy of Certified Portfolio Managers

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED