Azerbaijan Enhances Military Psychological Services With Intensive Training Program

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Military Administration Institute of the National Defense University is hosting psychological training sessions to refine the knowledge and skills of psychologists serving in the Azerbaijan Army, enhance their professionalism, and ensure more effective performance under various service conditions, the Ministry of Defense told

A psychologist invited from the fraternal Republic of Türkiye is providing participants with detailed information on topics such as “Fundamentals of Psychology,”“Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder,” “EMDR Therapy,” and“Self-Awareness.”

The training covers psychological trauma and how it is stored in memory, bipolar disorders, methods for overcoming childhood fears, neuropsychological aspects of the psychological state of servicemen who have experienced trauma in combat and extreme conditions, effective support strategies for them, and methods and mechanisms for addressing deep psychological issues.

Throughout the training, the knowledge gained is reinforced through experimental exercises involving the active participation of attendees.

The training, aimed at improving the professionalism of psychologists serving in the Azerbaijan Army, will continue until April 11.