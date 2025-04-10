Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Enhances Military Psychological Services With Intensive Training Program

Azerbaijan Enhances Military Psychological Services With Intensive Training Program


2025-04-10 10:11:33
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Military Administration Institute of the National Defense University is hosting psychological training sessions to refine the knowledge and skills of psychologists serving in the Azerbaijan Army, enhance their professionalism, and ensure more effective performance under various service conditions, the Ministry of Defense told Azernews .

A psychologist invited from the fraternal Republic of Türkiye is providing participants with detailed information on topics such as “Fundamentals of Psychology,”“Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder,” “EMDR Therapy,” and“Self-Awareness.”

The training covers psychological trauma and how it is stored in memory, bipolar disorders, methods for overcoming childhood fears, neuropsychological aspects of the psychological state of servicemen who have experienced trauma in combat and extreme conditions, effective support strategies for them, and methods and mechanisms for addressing deep psychological issues.

Throughout the training, the knowledge gained is reinforced through experimental exercises involving the active participation of attendees.

The training, aimed at improving the professionalism of psychologists serving in the Azerbaijan Army, will continue until April 11.

MENAFN10042025000195011045ID1109414432

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search