Azerbaijan Enhances Military Psychological Services With Intensive Training Program
A psychologist invited from the fraternal Republic of Türkiye is providing participants with detailed information on topics such as “Fundamentals of Psychology,”“Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder,” “EMDR Therapy,” and“Self-Awareness.”
The training covers psychological trauma and how it is stored in memory, bipolar disorders, methods for overcoming childhood fears, neuropsychological aspects of the psychological state of servicemen who have experienced trauma in combat and extreme conditions, effective support strategies for them, and methods and mechanisms for addressing deep psychological issues.
Throughout the training, the knowledge gained is reinforced through experimental exercises involving the active participation of attendees.
The training, aimed at improving the professionalism of psychologists serving in the Azerbaijan Army, will continue until April 11.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment