Re-Centre Launches Groundbreaking Hypopressives App To Transform Postnatal Recovery

MENAFN - PR Newswire) LONDON, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- re-centre , an innovative online platform for women's pelvic health, has launched a market-leading Hypopressives app designed to help women with postnatal pelvic floor recovery.

Available now on the App Store and Google Play , the app comes with a 14-day free trial, giving women an accessible and convenient solution to start their journey toward reversing pelvic floor symptoms.

re-centre app preview

Simone Muller - founder of re-centre

Postpartum Pelvic floor dysfunction is far more common than many realize - 1 in 2 women experience urinary incontinence, often affecting their mental health and ability to stay active. re-centre wants to shift this narrative.

The new app provides women with simple plans and easy-to-follow Hypopressives workouts that can fit into today's busy lifestyles. Recent studies have shown how effective Hypopressives are toward supporting and restoring pelvic floor function.

With over 350 on-demand videos, the app provides comprehensive support for all experience levels, from beginners who want to learn the technique to advanced Hypopressive practitioners who want to push their practice further. The app uniquely blends Hypopressives, Pilates, and Yoga to create a holistic and effective approach to pelvic health.

"Postnatal recovery is often overlooked, leaving many women feeling unsupported," says Simone Muller, founder of re-centre. "Our new Hypopressives app is designed to bridge that gap by providing an accessible, expert-led approach to pelvic health and core recovery."

Key features of the app include:



Personalised Programs – Tailored routines based on individual needs and goals

Fundamentals On-boarding – A one-to-one fundamental session for all new users to learn the technique

Symptom-Specific Workouts – Targeted sessions for prolapse, Diastasis Recti, incontinence, and more

Hypo-Yoga Flows – Innovative sequences combining Hypopressives and Yoga for deeper results

Pregnancy Content – Safe and effective exercises tailored for pregnant mums Community Support – A dedicated space for members to connect, share, and engage in discussions.

re-centre has already supported over 1,000 members through its web platform. The new app expands accessibility, ensuring more women can benefit from Hypopressives anytime, anywhere.

The On-Demand app is available for download on the App Stores. In addition to the app, members can access 4 live classes per week through a full membership at href="" rel="nofollow" c .

About Simone Muller - Founder of re-centre

Simone Muller is a Level 3 Low Pressure Fitness/Hypopressives instructor and the first Level 3 instructor trained in England, UK. With over 22 years of experience as a Certified Body Control Pilates teacher and a Certified Yoga Teacher (200 hours), she brings deep knowledge and experience to the field of pelvic health and postnatal rehabilitation. A former professional ballet and contemporary dancer trained at the Royal Ballet School, and danced for Northern Ballet, and Cape Town City Ballet.

Her work has been featured in Grazia and Good Housekeeping and has appeared on Good Morning New York and numerous podcasts.

Press Contact:

Adam Lotz

[email protected]

+447510772760

SOURCE re-centre

