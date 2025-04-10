Gurugram: Police Help Pregnant Woman Reach Hospital In 17 Mins

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 10 (IANS) An Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) of the Gurugram Police helped a 24-year-old pregnant woman rush to a government hospital in just 17 minutes, police said.

According to the police, on Wednesday, around 9.30 am, the Gurugram Police ERV-269 was deployed on duty at Daulatabad Chowk. During this, a car stopped near the ERV police team, and a person in the car asked for the address of the Civil Hospital Gurugram, located in Sector-10.

An official said that the police team noticed that there was a pregnant woman and two people in the car.

He said that EHC Surender and driver constable Jai Bhagwan, keeping in mind the condition and situation of the pregnant woman, decided to take the car to the hospital at the earliest.

“The duo of police personnel, while performing their duties, decided to play the siren of the ERV vehicle in front of the woman's car, and by sidelining the vehicles coming in the way, they took the pregnant woman to the hospital in just 17 minutes, but by then the woman had given birth to the child on the way, and the condition of both (woman and child) was abnormal,” he said.

The official said that on reaching the hospital, the police team immediately contacted the hospital staff and admitted the pregnant woman and the newborn baby to the hospital.

“The woman and the newborn baby were treated by the doctor. After the treatment, when the police team asked the doctor about the condition of the mother and the child, the doctor said that both were healthy and normal,” he said.

He added that the police team instructed the woman, Sonu, along with her husband, Hasan, and the woman's brother, Saddam, who were present in the hospital, to take care of the woman and the baby and to seek police assistance by calling 112 if needed.

Sandeep Kumar, Spokesperson of the Gurugram police, said that the newborn's father, maternal uncle, and mother work as labourers in Hayatpur, who appreciated the above work done by Gurugram Police and thanked Gurugram Police.