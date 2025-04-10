Artera Harmony Co-Pilots Demonstrate Proven Success With 100+ Healthcare Providers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Artera's Co-Pilots are one of Artera's scalable virtual agent offerings , designed to help healthcare providers adopt and deploy agents seamlessly. Whether augmenting staff or deploying fully autonomous agents (voice and text), Artera's scalable virtual agents meet healthcare organizations where they are in their AI journey.

Artera Staff & Insights Co-Pilots: Proven Impact and Satisfaction

Artera's AI-Powered Staff Console, featuring the Staff Co-Pilot and Insights Co-Pilot, equips healthcare staff to respond to patient inquiries faster and harness actionable insights from engagement data.

"The Staff Co-Pilot has been an invaluable tool in strengthening our connection with our patients," said Micheal Young, Vice President of Operations at Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic . "It allows our staff to seamlessly translate inbound and outbound messages, freeing up more time to focus on meaningful, high-value patient interactions."

Co-Pilot impact and feedback after 6+ months of beta availability include:



Artera Staff Co-Pilot : Delivers a range of skills such as language translation, message shortening and conversation summaries and has been deployed by 85+ healthcare providers to translate patient messages into languages such as Spanish, Chinese (Cantonese and Mandarin), Vietnamese, Arabic, Russian, Portuguese, Haitian Creole and Pashtun, removing language as a barrier to care.

Staff users consistently rate the Artera Staff Co-Pilot as "making their jobs easier" when communicating with patients. Artera Insights Co-Pilot : Deployed by nearly 30 healthcare organizations; it has received positive feedback, including users finding it "easy to use," "effective at meeting their needs" and "valuable for simplifying workload with actionable insights."

"This is just the beginning of our AI journey," said Ashu Agte, Chief Technology Officer, Artera. "As technology evolves, we will continue to lead the charge in bringing AI to healthcare-advancing our product to enhance patient engagement and operational efficiency through AI-based innovation."

Artera Staff Co-Pilot Agent (Generally Available):

The Artera Staff Co-Pilot is designed using healthcare conversational data to assist administrative staff in managing patient communications faster and more accurately. The Staff Co-Pilot includes three skills to improve patient communications, increase response time and reduce administrative staff burden:



Translation: Provides culturally-relevant, real-time translation for inbound patient messages and outbound staff responses using the patient's preferred language, so that language is not a barrier to care.

Message Shortening: Helps rewrite longer communications, optimizing the content for brevity and clarity, and reduces the number of overall messages sent to patients. Conversation Summaries: Summarizes patient conversations, making it easier for staff to summarize and document conversation history, including saving in Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems.

New, Upcoming Enhancements:



Recommended Responses: Respond to patients faster and more consistently by using relevant responses suggested based on message content.

Communication Guardrails: Staff outreach will be flagged prior to being sent if it includes negative sentiment or clinical content, prompting an extra review prior to going out to the patient. Inbox Triage : All inbound communications are categorized and prioritized to aid staff members in addressing the most urgent channels first.

Artera Insights Co-Pilot Agent

Designed to help healthcare organizations make data-driven decisions, the Artera Insights Co-Pilot analyzes patient engagement data to serve up actionable insights and timely recommendations. The Co-Pilot is designed to help staff "cut through the clutter" with clear action items, highlighted conversations that require quick attention and more.

Looking ahead, the Insights Co-Pilot will continue to advance and surface up new actionable insights, such as:



Sentiment Analysis: Monitors incoming patient communications for positive or negative sentiment in real time, highlighting those that need immediate attention.

Communication Classification: Categorizes and scores intent, enabling efficient triage and response. SPAM Detection & Filtering: Filters out irrelevant communications, ensuring the most important ones are prioritized.

About Artera

Artera , a SaaS leader in digital health, transforms patient experience with AI-powered virtual agents (voice and text) for every step of the patient journey. Trusted by 900+ provider organizations - including specialty groups, FQHCs, large IDNs and federal agencies - engaging 100 million patients annually. Artera's virtual agents support front desk staff to improve patient access including self-scheduling, intake, forms, billing and more. Whether augmenting a team or unleashing a fully autonomous digital workforce, Artera offers multiple virtual agent options to meet healthcare organizations where they are in their AI journey. Artera helps support 2B communications in 109 languages across voice, text and web. A decade of healthcare expertise, powered by AI.

For more information, visit .

Security First. Trust Always . At Artera, security isn't an afterthought-it's the foundation. Our best-in-class InfoSec approach keeps AI safe, compliant and built for healthcare. Virtual Agent features meet top industry standards-SOC 2 Type 2, HITRUST Certified and HIPAA compliant. Plus, we do not use PHI/PII in training models. Trust the virtual agent company that has proven for a decade that security comes first.

