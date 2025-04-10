XTI Aerospace Unveils The Latest Trifan 600 Subscale Model At Avalon Airshow In Australia

New subscale model represents latest aerodynamic configuration

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTIA ) ("XTI" or the "Company"), a pioneer in xVTOL and powered-lift aircraft solutions, unveiled its tradeshow model of the TriFan 600 aircraft at the Avalon Airshow, the southern hemisphere's largest airshow, in Melbourne, Australia.

The new model showcases the aircraft's revolutionary vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) design, featuring the latest aerodynamic configuration with three operational fans, rotating ducts, and aft fan closing mechanisms.

"The TriFan 600 has captivated prospective customers, suppliers and aviation enthusiasts with its cutting-edge technology and superior performance as the far, fast and flexible aircraft," said Scott Pomeroy, Chairman and CEO of XTI Aerospace. "This aircraft represents the future of air mobility, seamlessly blending the best of fixed-wing aircraft with the unique capability of vertical takeoff and landing. XTI's presence at the Avalon Airshow allowed us to showcase its transformative design to industry attendees firsthand."

Later this month, XTI Aerospace will begin flight testing its subscale model of the TriFan 600, codenamed "Sparrow." Sparrow mirrors the latest aerodynamic configuration of the TriFan 600 revealed at the Avalon Airshow and will be used to evaluate vertical takeoff, the transition to conventional flight, and the return to vertical mode for landing. These tests will further validate the "digital twin" computational fluid dynamics (CFD) analysis, ensuring the aircraft's design meets the required performance and safety standards.

At Avalon, XTI Aerospace shared exhibition space with VStar 21, a TriFan 600 pre-order customer and premier operator specializing in advanced air mobility. Tony Laws, CEO of VStar 21, expressed his enthusiasm for their future fleet of TriFan 600 aircraft.

"We are thrilled to have orders for the TriFan 600 and look forward to witnessing the transformative impact these aircraft will have on our operations," said Mr. Laws. "Its versatility and advanced technology are key to our mission of providing rapid, efficient access to remote locations, and we believe it will be a game-changer in saving lives across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region."

The Avalon Airshow serves as a premier platform for industry leaders to showcase technological advancements and foster strategic partnerships. XTI Aerospace remains committed to transforming advanced air mobility beginning with its initial Regional xVTOL in the TriFan 600. XTI's innovations and the TriFan 600 continue to generate excitement and strong interest from operators, investors, and aerospace enthusiasts worldwide.

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace (XTIAerospace ) (Nasdaq: XTIA ) is the parent company of XTI Aircraft Company, an aviation business based near Denver, Colorado, currently developing the TriFan 600, a fixed-wing business aircraft designed to have the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability of a helicopter, speeds of 345 mph and a range of 700 miles, creating an entirely new category – the vertical lift crossover airplane (VLCA). Additionally, the Inpixon (inpixon ) business unit of XTI Aerospace is a leader in real-time location systems (RTLS) technology with customers around the world who use the Company's location intelligence solutions in factories and other industrial facilities to help optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. For more information about XTI Aerospace, please visit XTIAerospace and HangerXStudios (aviation innovation podcast), and follow the company on LinkedIn , Instagram , X , and YouTube .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including without limitation, statements about the products under development by XTI, the advantages of XTI's technology, and XTI's customers, plans and strategies are forward-looking statements.

Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "believe," "continue," "could," "would," "will," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "projects," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XTI Aerospace and its management, are inherently uncertain, and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations. XTI undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that might subsequently arise. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the risk factors discussed from time to time in XTI's filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on April 16, 2024, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC.

