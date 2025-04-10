Colortokens Welcomes Renowned Tech Leader C.P. Gurnani To Advisory Board

CP Gurnani, former CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra and co-founder of AIonOS, joins ColorTokens' Advisory Board, bringing 40 years of enterprise transformation and innovation experience to advance its breach-ready mission

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens Inc ., a global leader in enterprise microsegmentation, today announced the appointment of C.P. Gurnani to its Advisory Board. Former CEO and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra and current co-founder of AIonOS, Gurnani brings four decades of enterprise transformation and innovation expertise to advance ColorTokens' breach-ready mission. He has also held senior leadership roles at leading global technology firms including Hewlett Packard, Perot Systems, and HCL Corporation.

Gurnani is widely recognized for leading one of the most successful corporate turnarounds in India's tech sector, transforming Tech Mahindra into a global IT powerhouse and guiding the acquisition and integration of Satyam, a case later studied at Harvard Business School. His people-first leadership style and international impact earned him a place among the Top 100 Most Influential Global Leaders in AI.

At AIonOS, Gurnani is now focused on helping businesses become AI-native through a seamless ecosystem of infrastructure, data, and generative AI. This unique blend of deep enterprise experience and forward-looking AI leadership will be instrumental in accelerating ColorTokens' growth and cybersecurity innovation across markets.

"Enterprises today face an unprecedented range of cyber risks, and too many are still operating reactively," said Gurnani. "I am delighted to join the advisory board of ColorTokens because their approach to security is rooted in proactive protection, not just response. Their Zero Trust model delivers real-time visibility and control, helping organizations stay ahead of threats. With my background in enterprise transformation and my current focus on enabling AI-native businesses, I look forward to supporting the team as they scale this critical technology across industries."

Gurnani will provide strategic counsel to the executive leadership team and help drive global expansion. His focus will be on strengthening strategic partnerships and accelerating adoption of Zero Trust-based microsegmentation to help enterprises stay ahead of today's most sophisticated cyber threats.

"CP is a visionary leader who blends strategic insight with a strong focus on innovation and culture," said Rajesh Khazanchi, Co-Founder and CEO of ColorTokens. "His alignment with our purpose and his belief in proactive, breach-ready cybersecurity makes his addition to our advisory board incredibly meaningful. We're excited to have his guidance as we continue helping organizations worldwide build cyber resilience."

