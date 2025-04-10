Appointment Of Two New Members On The Board Of The Seychelles Islands Development Company Ltd (IDC)
The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Ms Flory Larue and Mr Antoine Marie Moustache as two new Members on the Board of the Seychelles Islands Development Company Ltd (IDC).
Their appointment is in accordance with Section 58 (1) (d) and Section 58 (1) (e) of the Public Enterprises Act, 2023, respectively.
Both Members have been appointed effective from 1st April 2025, for the remaining term of the current board ending 31st October 2027.
The other Board Members are:
Mr Naadir Hassan - Chairperson
Ms Astride Tamatave - Vice-Chairperson
Mr Cyril Bonnelame - CEO/Member (ex-officio)
Mr France Tamboo - Member
Ms Brenda Morin - Member
Mr Jitesh Shah - Member
Mrs Delta Horner - Member
Mrs Iris Carolus - Member
Mrs Denise Prea - Member
