Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Appointment Of Two New Members On The Board Of The Seychelles Islands Development Company Ltd (IDC)


2025-04-10 09:00:22
(MENAFN- APO Group)


The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Ms Flory Larue and Mr Antoine Marie Moustache as two new Members on the Board of the Seychelles Islands Development Company Ltd (IDC).

Their appointment is in accordance with Section 58 (1) (d) and Section 58 (1) (e) of the Public Enterprises Act, 2023, respectively.

Both Members have been appointed effective from 1st April 2025, for the remaining term of the current board ending 31st October 2027.

The other Board Members are:

  • Mr Naadir Hassan - Chairperson
  • Ms Astride Tamatave - Vice-Chairperson
  • Mr Cyril Bonnelame - CEO/Member (ex-officio)
  • Mr France Tamboo - Member
  • Ms Brenda Morin - Member
  • Mr Jitesh Shah - Member
  • Mrs Delta Horner - Member
  • Mrs Iris Carolus - Member
  • Mrs Denise Prea - Member
