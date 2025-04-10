Appointment Of Two New Members On The Board Of The Seychelles Islands Development Company Ltd (IDC)

The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Ms Flory Larue and Mr Antoine Marie Moustache as two new Members on the Board of the Seychelles Islands Development Company Ltd (IDC).

Their appointment is in accordance with Section 58 (1) (d) and Section 58 (1) (e) of the Public Enterprises Act, 2023, respectively.

Both Members have been appointed effective from 1st April 2025, for the remaining term of the current board ending 31st October 2027.

The other Board Members are:



Mr Naadir Hassan - Chairperson

Ms Astride Tamatave - Vice-Chairperson

Mr Cyril Bonnelame - CEO/Member (ex-officio)

Mr France Tamboo - Member

Ms Brenda Morin - Member

Mr Jitesh Shah - Member

Mrs Delta Horner - Member

Mrs Iris Carolus - Member Mrs Denise Prea - Member

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.