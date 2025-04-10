EU Regulations Prompt Tech Giants To Postpone AI Feature Launches

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Leading technology companies, including Apple and Meta, have delayed the introduction of new artificial intelligence features in the European Union , attributing the postponements to regulatory uncertainties stemming from the EU's Digital Markets Act .

Apple announced that three AI-driven features-Phone Mirroring, SharePlay Screen Sharing enhancements, and Apple Intelligence-will not be available to EU users this year. The company expressed concerns that the DMA's interoperability requirements could compromise user privacy and data security. An Apple spokesperson stated,“We are concerned that the interoperability requirements of the DMA could force us to compromise the integrity of our products in ways that risk user privacy and data security.” Apple emphasized its commitment to collaborating with the European Commission to find a solution that would allow these features to be delivered to EU customers without compromising their safety.

Similarly, Meta has decided to delay the release of its latest generative AI models in Europe due to what it describes as an unpredictable regulatory environment. The company highlighted challenges in complying with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation , particularly regarding the use of public data to train its models. Meta indicated that this decision would notably affect upcoming updates to its Ray-Ban smart glasses, which were set to feature enhanced AI capabilities. The company stated,“We will release a multimodal Llama model over the coming months, but not in the EU due to the unpredictable nature of the European regulatory environment.”

The DMA, which aims to ensure fair competition in the digital market, imposes a set of obligations on designated“gatekeepers,” including requirements for interoperability with rival products and services. While the legislation seeks to prevent monopolistic practices and promote user choice, some tech companies argue that certain provisions may inadvertently hinder innovation and compromise user security.

