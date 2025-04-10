403
Iran Warns of Expelling IAEA Inspectors If Threats Continue
(MENAFN) A senior Iranian official issued a warning on Thursday that Iran may expel inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and halt cooperation with the agency if "external threats" continue.
In a statement posted on his X account, Ali Shamkhani stated that the persistence of "external threats and the possibility of a military attack on Iran" could result in the "expulsion of IAEA inspectors and the suspension of cooperation with the IAEA."
Shamkhani, who serves as an adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and previously headed the country's top security agency, further cautioned that Iran might consider moving enriched materials to "secure and undisclosed locations within Iran."
These comments come at a time of escalating tensions between Iran and the United States regarding Iran’s nuclear ambitions, with United States Leader Donald Trump threatening military action against Tehran.
