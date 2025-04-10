403
Australian Museum initiates exhibition highlighting history of Aboriginal-Chinese connections
(MENAFN) The National Museum of Australia has unveiled a groundbreaking exhibition that highlights a lesser-known chapter of Australian history: the connections between Aboriginal and Chinese communities in the country.
Titled "Our Story: Aboriginal Chinese People in Australia," the exhibition opened on Thursday and represents a pivotal moment as the first of its kind. This initiative is the result of a three-year research effort led by artist and researcher Zhou Xiaoping, as noted in a statement from the National Museum.
"Our Story" combines contemporary art, oral histories, and rare archival materials to celebrate this previously overlooked heritage. The exhibition showcases works from eight artists of Aboriginal and Chinese backgrounds, with their creations exploring themes of identity, cultural heritage, and the intricacies of belonging, according to museum officials.
In total, the exhibition features 17 artworks along with over 30 historical and contemporary photographs and documents, as detailed by the museum.
Jilda Andrews, Deputy Director First Nations at the National Museum, highlighted the exhibition's importance, stating that "Our Story" reveals lasting connections dating back to the gold rush of the 1850s and delves into cultural heritage, identity, self-discovery, and the foundational aspects of multicultural Australia.
