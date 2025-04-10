PNY Unveils PRO Elitetm High Endurance Microsd Flash Memory Cards For Surveillance Monitoring & Continuous Recording

MENAFN - PR Newswire)With storage options ranging from 64GB - 512GB, PRO Elite High Endurance microSD cards are optimized for continuous video capture – supporting up to 137,600 hours (over 15 years of recording & re-recording) of Full HD footage. A step above standard microSD cards, PRO Elite High Endurance cards are equipped with high endurance technology to adapt and better withstand the wear-and-tear of frequent writing and rewriting, ensuring that critical video footage or data is always saved and accessible. Increased durability makes these microSDs the ultimate storage solution for any video surveillance system, from security cameras, to dashcams, body cameras, doorbell cameras and more!

PNY PRO EliteTM High Endurance microSD Flash Memory Cards for Surveillance Monitoring & Continuous Recording

Supports Full HD and 4K Video

The new PRO Elite High Endurance microSDs are rated Class 10, U3, V30 and feature read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s. Users can expect flawless, continuous video capture in crystal-clear Full HD or 4K quality, and snappy data transfer speeds for smooth and easy backups.2,3,4

Tested for Reliable Durability

Tested for real-world use, the PRO Elite High Endurance microSD cards are temperature-proof, waterproof, magnet-proof, and shockproof, making them able to withstand use in harsh environments – perfect for use in outdoor security camera systems, where exposure to temperature extremes and rain is a constant concern. For additional peace of mind, PNY backs these cards with their 2-year limited warranty.4,5,6,7

Wide Compatibility

While most suited for continuous video recording applications, like security cameras or dash cams, the new PRO Elite High Endurance microSDs are compatible with just about any device that accepts a microSD card. Users will find these cards to be a fantastic, long-lasting storage solution for countless other devices, from action cameras, to drones, or even smartphones or tablets. Rated for A2 App Performance, these cards can support running mobile apps directly from the microSD with speedier app launches and better overall performance.5

Product Specifications:



Capacities: 64GB-512TB2

Format: microSDXC

Interface: UHS-I

Speed Class: Class 10, U3

Video Speed Class: V30

App Performance: A2

Read Performance: Up to 100MB/s3

Write Speed: Up to 90MB/s3

Continuous video recording hours



64GB up to 17,200 hours4



128GB up to 34,400 hours4



256GB up to 68,800 hours4

512GB up to 137,600 hours4 Compatibility: microSD equipped security devices such as monitoring systems, surveillance cameras, body cameras, and dash cameras5

Product Availability

PNY PRO EliteTM High Endurance Flash Memory Cards are available now at the SRP's below; contact a PNY account manager for details or purchase through or



64GB 3-Pack: $27.99

128GB 2-Pack: $29.99

256GB: $29.99

256GB 2-Pack: $57.99 512GB: $59.99

About PNY Technologies

Create, store, and game with PNY. Established in 1985, PNY Technologies®, Inc. celebrates 40 years as a trusted global technology leader, and a manufacturer and supplier of NVIDIA® GeForce® Consumer and Professional GPU solutions, Flash Memory Cards, USB Flash Drives, Solid State Drives, and Computer Memory Upgrade Modules. Designed for casual and professional gamers, creators, tech enthusiasts, and hobbyists; the company's broad portfolio of reliable, cutting-edge technology products enhances digital experiences at work, home, and on the go.

Headquartered in the USA, PNY maintains facilities in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.

© 2025 PNY Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. The PNY logo is a registered trademark of PNY Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners and no affiliation between PNY and such owners should be inferred.All trademarks are properties of their respective owners (3D LC).For Flash Media Devices, 1 megabyte = 1 million bytes; 1 gigabyte = 1 billion bytes. Actual useable capacity may be less than total listed (some capacity is used for formatting and other functions, and thus is not available for data storage).Up to 100MB/s read speed, up to 90MB/s write speed. Performance and photo/video support (eg, "full HD") may vary depending on the host devices, user's settings and configurations.Approximated based on Full HD(1920x1080) video content recorded at 26Mbps. Less hours for 4K UHD video. Continuous recording time and video support may vary depending on host device (including battery capacity), file attributes, setting & configurations, among other factors.Compatible with devices with a microSDXC/microSDUC card slot.For full details visitBased on internal and external testing. Results may vary based on user conditions, for details see PNY warranty terms and conditions apply.

