Wyld Launches Wyld Works: A Proactive, Justice-Focused Program That Redefines The Relationship Between Enterprise And Activism

Emphasizing Social and Environmental Impact, Wyld Works Releases 2024 Impact Report with New Comprehensive Outlook on Corporate Social Responsibility

PORTLAND, Ore., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyld , the cannabis industry's leading edibles brand, is proud to introduce its new program Wyld Works: a community and climate-focused initiative that redefines the relationship between business success and activism. Guided by four key pillars, including Combating the War on Drugs, Environmental Sustainability, Health and Wellness, and Social and Racial Justice, this new program reflects a commitment to bringing climate and community action to the forefront of business operations and is intended to serve as a model for the wider CPG and cannabis industries.

"We recognize that our efforts alone will never be enough to create the change we envision, but that won't stop us from doing everything in our power to move the needle," said Aaron Morris , CEO and Co-Founder of Wyld. "Wyld Works is about redefining what success looks like-moving beyond profits to prioritize people, planet, and progress."

Wyld Works will guide the company's flagship brands-Wyld , Wyld CBD , and Good Tide -ensuring that each operates with a commitment to community and is aligned with eco-friendly practices, from sustainable sourcing to packaging. This program not only guides the internal roadmap for operations-it also offers consumers a tangible way to support brands that align with their values.

Coinciding with the launch of Wyld Works, the company is also releasing its 2024 Impact Report , a transparent look at its progress across key environmental and social metrics. Highlights include:



100,000 trees planted across all nonprofit partners and employee-led efforts since the program's inception

Over 75,000 meals donated in 2024 to help combat food insecurity

More than 365 expungements achieved in 2024 through Wyld's restorative justice efforts, with more than 1,300 records cleared with Wyld's previous support

100,000 pounds of ocean-bound trash removed in 2024, thanks to Good Tide's partnership with Ocean Blue Project 41 new community partners joined Wyld's network in 2024, expanding staff volunteer opportunities and amplifying local impact

Since launching in 2016, Wyld has made substantial strides in advancing its sustainable sourcing strategy. The company has matched 100% of its energy usage across all facilities with green power since 2021, earning recognition as an EPA Green Power Partner . Packaging innovations have included switching to environmentally friendly inks, launching Good Tide with recyclable and compostable materials, and developing compostable pouches for both Wyld Ones and Canadian-made products. Wyld has also transitioned to FSC-certified cardboard for its shipping materials and shifted to concentrated, Green Seal and EcoLogo-certified cleaning products to reduce shipping emissions and chemical waste.

Wyld Works aims to guide consistent, meaningful progress-adapting in real time to challenges along the way and striving for progress over perfection. "These efforts are not new to Wyld, but Wyld Works gives them a home-a unified platform that allows us to deepen our responsibility as a growing business," said Morris. "We believe success isn't just about revenue-it's about impact and leading by example."

For more information about Wyld Works or to download the full 2024 Impact Report, visit

About Wyld Works

Wyld Works supports the Wyld, Wyld CBD and Good Tide family of brands in adopting a justice-focused approach to consumer packaged goods. Rooted in a commitment to environmental responsibility and community impact, the Wyld Works program ensures that every product reflects eco-friendly practices-from sustainable sourcing to recyclable or compostable packaging-while prioritizing consumer well-being and environmental health. Wyld Works operates under a unified ethos of taking action for the climate and community, based on four core pillars: combatting the war on drugs; environmental sustainability; health and wellness; and social and racial justice. The program is dedicated to fostering a future where businesses not only thrive but also contribute meaningfully to the planet and to society. Learn more: wyldcanna/why-in-wyld/

SOURCE Wyld

