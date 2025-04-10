Kolkata Police Register Two Cases Against Protesting School Job Losers

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 10 (IANS) The Kolkata Police have registered two cases against the teaching and non-teaching staff, who lost jobs after the Supreme Court order, for staging protests.

The teachers were severely beaten up by the cops on Wednesday after they protested against the job loss in front of the office of the district inspector of schools at Kasba in South Kolkata.

Of the two cases, one has been registered suo motu by the city police. The second case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the office of the district inspector of schools.

The job losers, all reportedly“genuine” ones, protested in front of the district inspector of schools at Kasba in South Kolkata, demanding immediate action by the state government and WBSSC in segregating the“genuine” candidates from the“tainted” ones. The tainted ones got the jobs against payment of money.

Last week, the Supreme Court upheld a previous order by a division bench of the Calcutta High Court in April 2024, cancelling the entire panel of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching jobs on the grounds that the state government and the commission failed to segregate the“genuine” candidates from the“tainted” ones.

On Wednesday, the situation turned serious in front of the office of the district inspector of schools at Kasba as the protesters tried to enter the office by removing the police barricades and breaking open the lock at the main gate.

The police resorted to a lathi charge, which resulted in injuries to several protesters. However, state Education Minister Bratya Basu, Chief Secretary, and Kolkata Police Commissioner justified the police action, and the commissioner even went to the extent of claiming that the police were forced to take“mild action” to keep the situation under control and prevent additional damages.

As the information surfaced that two separate cases had been registered against the protesters, the state government came under scathing criticism from the opposition parties.

Leaders from both the BJP and CPI(M) have claimed that the development has exposed the insensitive face of the current state administration. At the time the report was filed, there was no reaction from any Trinamool Congress leader in the matter.