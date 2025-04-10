403
US issues firm ultimatum to China over its influence in Panama Canal
(MENAFN) The United States has issued a firm ultimatum to China over its influence in the Panama Canal, with plans to take back control and reduce Chinese involvement in the key waterway. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized the U.S. commitment to the canal’s security, speaking at the inauguration of a U.S.-funded dock at the Vasco Nunez de Balboa Naval Base. Hegseth declared that China does not control or operate the canal, and vowed that the U.S. would ensure it remains free from Chinese military influence.
Earlier this year, President Donald Trump indicated that military action was a possibility to protect U.S. national security interests and maintain unimpeded access to the canal. In response, Hegseth confirmed that the U.S. military has already deployed assets, including Navy vessels, Coast Guard units, and aircraft, around Panama. The Pentagon has been conducting joint exercises with Panama to strengthen defense cooperation between the two nations.
Hegseth also expressed concerns over China’s control of infrastructure surrounding the canal, alleging that it could be used for surveillance and intelligence gathering. However, Panamanian officials, including President Jose Raul Mulino, have rejected these claims, asserting that the canal is entirely under Panama's control. In a response to U.S. pressure, Panama recently decided not to renew agreements with China under the Belt and Road Initiative, signaling some concessions to Washington.
