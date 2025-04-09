'Down To The Sea' A Powerful Memoir Of Love, Disability, And Unyielding Determination

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) ADELAIDE, Australia, April 9, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -“Down to the Sea” (ISBN: 978-1779628220), now in its second edition, is a deeply moving memoir that chronicles the extraordinary journey of Mike and Nancy Belnap as they fight for a better world for their son, Ty, who was born with Down syndrome. Co-authored by Mike Belnap and Candy Lawrence, the updated edition brings a fresh perspective on an inspiring story of resilience, discovery, and the ongoing battle for equality and inclusion.







When Ty was born in 1978, the Belnap family was advised by doctors not to take their newborn son home due to his disability. The medical professionals suggested that they abandon him, but Mike and Nancy refused to heed that advice. Instead, they embarked on a lifelong journey of discovery and advocacy for their son, determined that Ty would take his rightful place in the world, regardless of the prevailing attitudes toward children with disabilities.

As educators, Mike and Nancy Belnap challenge the educational system, adapting it for the benefit of all children with disabilities. Their story unfolds through remarkable voyages on the high seas and in their quest for equal opportunities, underscoring their commitment to a positive outlook amidst adversity. However, the journey is not without heartache, and when tragedy strikes, Mike is forced to confront the harsh realities of life and prepare Ty for a world without both parents.

“Down to the Sea” is more than just a memoir – it's a testament to the strength of love and the unbreakable bond between parent and child. Through their travels and triumphs, the Belnaps demonstrate the importance of resilience in the face of societal barriers, offering hope to all who face similar challenges.

“The story of my family is one of relentless positivity in the face of overwhelming odds,” said Mike Belnap.“Our journey was about breaking down barriers for Ty, and I hope that our story continues to inspire others to fight for the inclusion and rights of children with disabilities everywhere.”

About the Authors:

Mike Belnap is an American expat who moved to Australia in his twenties and became a prominent educator, mentor and advocate for children with disabilities. Now retired and facing terminal cancer, Mike continues to work to improve the lives of children with additional needs. He is the co-author of the educational handbook“Sustainable Social Skills.”

Candy Lawrence is an Australian educator, author, and co-founder of MonkeyRead Publishing. She specializes in writing children's books about social skills and prejudice. After retiring from her career in education, she began publishing her work, including this memoir, which is based on extensive interviews with Mike Belnap and his family.

BOOK DETAILS:

Title:“Down to the Sea (2nd Edition)”

Authors: Mike Belnap & Candy Lawrence

Genre: Memoir

ISBN-13 (Paperback): 9781779628220

ISBN-13 (Ebook): 9781779628237

Available at: Amazon

“Down to the Sea” is an essential read for anyone seeking a moving and empowering story about the power of love, the fight for equality, and the unyielding determination of parents advocating for their children.

