Lower House Approves Articles Of Law Formalising Jordanian Women's Commission

AMMAN - The Lower House on Wednesday approved 4 out of 13 articles of a draft law establishing the Jordanian National Commission for Women (JNCW) for the year 2024.

The decision was made during a legislative session chaired by Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi, and attended by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and Cabinet members, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Moneim Odat said that the draft law aims to grant the commission a legal foundation, formalising its status after operating under a Cabinet decision since 1992, adding that the legislation recognises the JNCW's role in shaping national strategies to empower women across political, economic and social domains.

Debate during the session focused primarily on Article 4, which outlines the commission's objectives, including promoting women's rights, combating discrimination and enhancing women's participation in national development. Lawmakers rejected several recommendations by the Joint Parliamentary Committee and voted to retain key provisions related to protecting women from violence.

Minister of State Ahmad Abbadi noted that the law does not create a new public institution but instead formalises the legal standing of an existing civil body. He noted that referring to the legislation as a "women's affairs law" would have introduced legal complications, stressing the commission's consultative role.

Several MPs expressed support for the law, describing it as consistent with national values and reflective of Jordan's commitment to empowering women within cultural and religious frameworks.

Lawmakers also agreed to update the title of the law to reflect the year 2025. The law will come into force 30 days after its publication in the Official Gazette.