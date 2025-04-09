Cryptonewsbreaks Natalia Karayaneva Shares Insight On Benefits Of On-Chain Transactions In Real Estate

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) IBN , a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, has announced the release of the latest CryptoNewsAudio Production as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels. Natalia Karayaneva , CEO of Propy , a company at the forefront of revolutionizing real estate, joined the program to discuss how Propy is leveraging blockchain technology to streamline transactions.

“We recently helped facilitate the sale of a $650,000 single-family home in Florida. What's fascinating about this deal is that it was fully transacted on-chain. The buyer was not actually a crypto-native user-just a real estate investor who trusted our process and the concept of blockchain being immutable,” said Karayaneva.“They were onboarded by our team and executed the deal within 24 hours using our protocols. That's compared to 30 days of anxiety and a lengthy closing process. These clients were very happy with the experience.”

