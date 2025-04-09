Semco Celebrates Milestones With 30 Years Of Growth And 25 Years As A Takeuchi Distributor

In 2025, during a visit to Takeuchi's headquarters in Japan, Semco Equipment Sales was honoured with a plaque commemorating their 25-year partnership as an authorized Takeuchi distributor. The plaque was presented by Clay Eubanks, Takeuchi's Director of Gl

- Graham MurphyNORTH ST MARYS, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Semco Equipment Sales has kicked off 2025 with the celebration of some significant milestones.One is the completion of Semco's thirtieth anniversary that has seen the dramatic growth of this privately owned equipment dealership. The other is its twenty-fifth year as a Takeuchi importer and distributor.Semco director Graham Murphy said,“We take great pride in being an authorised distributor of Takeuchi equipment for over twenty-five years. As an Australian-owned and operated private company since 1994, we have built a reputation for delivering exceptional service and reliable, high-quality construction equipment to customers across the country.“Customers know we understand the importance of consistency and reliability in the construction industry. That's why Semco remains a trusted distributor for the full range of Takeuchi products, including excavators , track loaders and crawler dumpers.Takeuchi's commitment to growth“Takeuchi has been expanding its production capabilities to meet increasing global demand, reflecting the brand's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance equipment. This growth ensures an even more robust supply chain, enabling us to better serve our Australian customers.“In particular, the new Takeuchi factory in Aoki, Nagano, Japan is powerful evidence of the Takeuchi commitment to increased productivity. This facility is geared to meet the growing worldwide demand for Takeuchi excavators and tracked loaders and represents a massive increase in Takeuchi productivity across the excavator line-up.“Since our focus on the Takeuchi brand, we have been instrumental in achieving its position as one of the industry leaders, which is clearly illustrated by the massive customer loyalty to the brand and repeat purchases from long-term customers.No one knows Takeuchi better than Semco“To ensure that Takeuchi reaches its full potential in Australia, Semco is undertaking a significant expansion of its Takeuchi reseller network. This will ensure the market receives appropriate focus on sales, parts and service support.“Our customers can continue to rely on us for the same outstanding expertise that has been the cornerstone of our partnership with Takeuchi for over two decades. We bring unparalleled knowledge of Takeuchi product solutions that are tailored to customer needs.“Our resellers are being selected on their alignment with Semco's Takeuchi philosophy of reliable support through an expansive service network, comprehensive parts inventory, and an experienced team that is dedicated to keeping customers' equipment running at peak performance.Priority on customer solutions“Over the years, Takeuchi customers have benefited from Semco prioritising their success, offering personalised service and support every step of the way.“In return, customers continue to support us because they know Semco understands the unique needs of Australian businesses and are committed to supporting local industries” Murphy added.

