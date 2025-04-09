Agilisium Launches Domain-Trained Insights Generation AI Agent To Boost Life Sciences Intelligence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This Insights Generation AI Agent is not a one-size-fits-all platform-it's a configurable intelligence layer purpose-built to address unique challenges of life sciences, enabling teams to extract high-context insights from structured and unstructured data sources. Whether surfacing signals in R&D, summarizing real-world evidence, or curating HCP engagement data, the Insight Generation Agent empowers business users to create and scale their own use cases-with minimal to no support from engineering teams.

Agilisium helps 7 of Top 10 BioPharma companies to turn data into actionable insights using Insights Generation AI Agent

Designed for Life Sciences. Tuned for Speed. Trained for accuracy. Built for Customization.

With native support for natural language queries, multi-modal data processing, and enterprise integrations, the agent enables:



Insight generation across clinical, commercial, regulatory, and scientific domains

Seamless summarization of documents, dashboards, and multi-source data

Custom use case configuration driven directly by the business Real-time integration with platforms like Veeva, Snowflake, and Databricks

Executive Commentary on the launch of Insights Generation AI Agent

"This is more than just a product launch-it's a shift in how life sciences organizations engage with their own data," said Raj Babu , Founder & CEO Agilisium. "Our Insight Generation Agent is not only trained to understand data, but the domain context too-delivering high-quality answers and decision support without the latency of traditional analytics cycles."

"At Agilisium, we believe insight generation & consumption shouldn't be limited to engineers and analyst," said Arun Kumar , Global CTO , Agilisium. "This agent enables & empowers business-scientists, marketers, operations leaders-anyone looking to move faster with confidence, grounded in evidence."

Recognition & Industry Credibility:

Agilisium is:



Recognized by Everest Group as a Leader in Everest Group Life Sciences Digital Services for Mid-Market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Report

Recognized by ISG as a Product Challenger in ISG Provider LensTM Life Sciences and Healthcare Analytics Services

Recognized by AWS as one of 13 Global Partners with both Generative AI and Life Sciences Services Competencies Transforming 7 out of Top10 F500/Global 2000 Pharma companies with GenAI Agents.

About Agilisium

Agilisium is one of the leading Data Innovation Partners for the Life Sciences industry. The company delivers cutting-edge solutions that drive impactful change by combining our strong domain expertise with Data, Cloud, GenAI, and Advanced Analytics. Agilisium collaborates with leading pharma and biotech companies to provide data-driven insights and innovative solutions across the value chain, helping accelerate drug discovery, optimize patient care, achieve commercial success, streamline product delivery, and foster collaboration. Learn more at

