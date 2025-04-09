BJK Cup 2025: Shrivalli, Ankita Raina/Prarthana Thombare Lead India To First Win

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, April 9 (IANS) The Indian team opened its account in the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1, securing a 2-1 victory over Thailand in the second match of the event organised by MSLTA in association with ITF, AITA, and PMDTA at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune on Wednesday.

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty set the tone for the hosts with an emphatic win, before the experienced duo of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare helped India get off the mark in the tournament.

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty picked up where she left off on day one, delivering another commanding performance against Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee. Playing only her second match in Indian colours, she brushed aside her opponent in an hour and 15 minutes, displaying an array of strokes to win 6-2, 6-4, giving India a 1-0 lead in the tie against Thailand.

The second game of the day saw Sahaja Yamalapalli take on Mananchaya Sawangkaew, in what proved to be a nail-biting contest. The two players went toe-to-toe, putting some exceptional tennis on display.

Mananchaya sealed a comeback win to seal the first set 6-3, before Sahaja showed immense grit and determination, fighting back to take the second set 7-6 [7-3]. While trailing 0-1 in the final set, the young Indian star, unfortunately, had to retire hurt, closing the curtains on a thrilling encounter after 2 hours and 23 minutes, and leveling the tie between the two countries at 1-1.

With all to play for in the doubles game, the experienced Indian duo of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare got the better of Peangtarn Plipuech and Patcharin Cheapchandej from Thailand.

The Indians bagged the first set before faltering in the second. However, they came in clutch with a resounding performance in the tie-break, sealing a victory in the super tie-break, with a scoreline of 7-6, 3-6, 10-3 in an hour and 55 minutes.

The Indian team will take on Hongkong, China in their third match of the Billie Jean King Cup on Thursday (April 10). The tournament is powered by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Ministry of Sports and Youth Welfare (Maharashtra).

Other results:

New Zealand bt Korea Republic: 2-1.

Sohyun Park (KOR) bt Renne Zhang (NZL): 6-1, 6-0 (45 mins)

Lulu Sun (NZL) bt Dayeon Black (KOR): 6-4, 6-1 (1 hr 23 mins)

Lulu Sun and Monique Barry (NZL) bt Eunhye Lee: 6-3, 4-6, 10-8 [Tie break] (1 hr 26 mins)

Hong Kong 2-1 Chinese Taipei

Ho Ching Wu (HKG) bt Ya-Hsuan Lee (TPE): 7-5, 6-3 (1 hr 21 mins)

Joanna Garland (TPE) bt Hong Yi Cody Wong (KOR): 6-4, 6-3 (1 hr 24 mins)

Hong Yi Cody Wong and Eudice Chong (HKG) bt Fang-Hsien Wu and Yi Tsen Cho (TPE): 6-7, 7-6, 10-7 [Tie break] (2hrs 28 mins)