Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Radwa Saad Named KOL & National Speaker For Suresmile By Dentsply Sirona, Representing New Jersey

Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Radwa Saad with the rest of the KOL of Dentsply Sirona in North America

Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Radwa Saad, Top Dentist in New Jersey

Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Radwa Saad with a patient

- Dr. Radwa SaadPRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a major recognition of clinical excellence and innovation, Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Radwa Saad , founder of Dent Blanche Dental , has been selected as a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) and national speaker for SureSmile, a flagship brand under Dentsply Sirona-one of the world's largest and most influential dental technology companies.Dr. Saad was the only dentist selected from New Jersey to join this elite group of top-tier dental professionals across North America. She was invited to attend the SureSmile KOL Summit, hosted at Dentsply Sirona Headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she met with other top speakers, innovators, and digital dentistry pioneers.This milestone recognizes Dr. Saad's commitment to cutting-edge cosmetic dentistry, guided surgery dental implants, and digital smile design using the most advanced technologies in the field. Her office, Dent Blanche Dental, located in Princeton, NJ, is a premier destination for luxury dentistry, known for offering Clear Aligners, Same Day Digital Dentistry, guided dental implant placement, dental laser treatments, 3D CAD/CAM restorations, and cosmetic smile transformations.“To be chosen as a Key Opinion Leader by Dentsply Sirona is not just an honor, it's a responsibility to shape the future of dentistry through clinical education and innovation,” said Dr. Saad.“I believe in empowering both patients and practitioners through accessible, evidence-based dental education.”As part of her mission to make dental knowledge mainstream, Dr. Saad also hosts The Wonder Tooth Podcast - a fast-growing educational platform airing on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Audible, iHeartRadio, and her YouTube channel. Through this platform, she demystifies everything from“what is dental laser treatment” to the intricacies of cosmetic dentistry in Princeton, NJ, and the future of guided dental implants.A Leader in Cosmetic Dentistry and Digital Innovation:With years of expertise in dental implant osteotomy, laser used in dentistry, and advanced restorative procedures, Dr. Saad has become the go-to expert for patients seeking the best dentist in Princeton, NJ and beyond. Her work fuses precision, beauty, and technology-bringing elevated care to patients in Lawrenceville, West Windsor, across the Greater Princeton area and the whole East Coast.She is frequently recognized as one of the best cosmetic dentists in New Jersey, and her patients often describe Dent Blanche Dental as the most luxurious Princeton dental office, combining state-of-the-art digital tools, serene spa-like environments, and top-tier clinical results.Dr. Saad is also a Mastership recipient in Implant Surgery and Restoration from the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (ICOI) and has previously served as President of the Mercer Dental Society and Chair of the Peer Review Committee for Mercer County with the NJDA.Elevating Princeton Dentistry to a Global Platform:Whether it's reviewing dental products, speaking at national summits, or educating the public through her podcast, Dr. Saad is building a global brand rooted in oral health, beauty, and education. Patients searching for the best dentist near Princeton, NJ, or high-quality services like cosmetic dentistry, Porcelain Veneers, Same Day Crowns, guided dental implants, or emergency care in Lawrenceville, are finding their answers at Dent Blanche Dental.Schedule Your Visit:Experience why Dr. Radwa Saad is redefining Princeton dental care. For appointments or interviews, visit or call (609) 890-1888.Dent Blanche Dental3640 Lawrenceville Rd, Princeton, NJ 08540...(609) 890-1888

Dr. Radwa Saad

Dent Blanche Dental

+1 609-890-1888

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Same Day Porcelain Crowns and Veneers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.