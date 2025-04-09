Fabric Launches Concierge Virtual Care--Including Subscriptions, Labs, And Integrated Experiences



The new Fabric Virtual Care updates equip health systems, payers, employers, and digital health companies to compete with tech and retail challengers to meet rising consumer expectations. New capabilities-including subscription-based care, integrated lab testing, and seamless EMR workflows-enable more personalized, scalable, and connected care experiences for patients and providers.

NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabric, a leader in care delivery and consumer experience, today announced major updates to its Virtual Care platform, including the launch of a subscription-based care model that brings consumer-grade convenience and continuity to traditional healthcare organizations. These enhancements enable health systems, payers, employers, and digital health companies to offer more personalized, concierge care at scale-helping them expand access, build patient loyalty, and stand out in an increasingly competitive market. Additional updates include integrated at-home and in-person lab testing, seamless EMR integration, and a reimagined digital experience.

The latest product advancements underscore Fabric's commitment to helping healthcare organizations compete at the top of the funnel and meet rising consumer expectations while addressing industry-wide challenges like capacity constraints, workforce shortages, and rising costs. By embedding tech-forward virtual care within existing infrastructure, Fabric empowers its partners to deliver faster, more accessible, high-quality care.

"Fabric has a legacy of leadership in virtual care, helping to define asynchronous care delivery and revolutionize how patients connect with providers," said Aniq Rahman, CEO and founder of Fabric. "This new set of product investments takes our offering to another level-dramatically expanding the breadth of treatments available virtually while making every visit significantly faster and more convenient for patients and providers alike."

Key new features include:



Integrated Nationwide Lab Testing: To make care more convenient and accessible, providers can now select lab tests and review results directly within the Fabric Virtual Care platform, expanding the breadth of conditions treated virtually. Patients can complete labs at home via test kits or in person with one of Fabric's nationwide lab partners, with support for insurance and cash-pay options.

Subscriptions for Virtual Care: Virtual care subscriptions enable clients to create a new business model that extends beyond one-off visits to enable ongoing, proactive relationships between patients and providers-including concierge care that promotes patient loyalty, continuity, and improved outcomes.

Seamless EMR Integration: Care providers can now remain fully within their native EMR workflows with Fabric embedded directly into the patient chart. Additionally, Fabric supports patient single sign-on (SSO) using existing EMR credentials for easy access. Reimagined Patient Experience: Fabric's enhanced digital experience guides patients to the right care faster-featuring advanced symptom search, SEO-optimized condition overview pages, and a streamlined login and registration process. These updates drive engagement and create more intuitive, connected care journeys.

These advancements build upon Fabric's integrated suite of patient care and engagement solutions, which also includes Provider Directory, AI Assistant, Intake & Care Guides, Engagement & Pathways, and more. Fabric Virtual Care has also been recognized as a top Virtual Visits solution by AVIA for its industry-leading clinical quality and efficiency, including the following metrics:



89-second provider work time for asynchronous visits

2-4x faster video visits with asynchronous workflows

92% adherence to prescription guidelines 77 net promoter score for patients receiving a prescription

Fabric is accelerating the shift toward intelligent, connected care that removes inefficiencies and expands clinical capacity. These updates equip provider organizations, payers, employers, brokers, and consumers with tools that simplify care delivery and improve outcomes.

Learn more at fabrichealth .

About Fabric

‍ Fabric offers intelligently connected care solutions that standardize, automate, and unify experiences-delivering seamless consumer interactions and empowering clinicians to provide faster, higher-quality care. Its solutions encompass an AI assistant, patient engagement tools, a provider directory, virtual care services, and workflow automation designed to streamline care delivery. The health tech company also delivers flexible virtual staffing models through its 50-state clinical network, leveraging Fabric's technology for virtual urgent and behavioral care.

Fabric serves over 30,000 employers, payers, and health systems, including Intermountain Health, OSF HealthCare, MUSC Health, and Highmark. Investors include General Catalyst, Thrive Capital, GV (Google Ventures), and Salesforce Ventures.

