LCY Group Chairman Bowei Lee Wins The IISRP 2025 General Award

DUBLIN, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LCY Group Chairman Bowei Lee received the 2025 IISRP General Award from the International Institute of Synthetic Rubber Producers (IISRP) at the 65th IISRP Annual General Meeting held in Dublin, Ireland. As one of the highest honors in the synthetic rubber industry, the General Award recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to global industry development, technological innovation, and sustainable transformation. Bowei has been a longtime champion of materials science innovation and the advancement of green technologies. Under his leadership, LCY Chemical Corp. has delivered significant breakthroughs in green materials, carbon neutrality, and the circular economy-driving meaningful progress toward a more sustainable future for the industry.

Bowei remarked: "This recognition from the IISRP is a testament to LCY's commitment to innovation and sustainable development in synthetic rubber by our teams in Taiwan, China, the United States, and Europe. The synthetic rubber industry is facing challenges such as changing market demands, tightening environmental regulations, and carbon emissions management. In response, the industry must improve material performance to reduce environmental impact. LCY will continue to develop advanced materials and technologies, promote sustainable development, and deepen collaboration across the industry to accelerate the transition to a greener future."

As a long-standing partner of the IISRP, LCY will seek to engage more actively in global technical exchanges and respond to global environmental trends through the development and innovative application of green materials-strengthening its competitiveness in the advanced materials industry.

Roxanna Bauza Petrovic, CEO of IISRP, also extended her congratulations: "Mr. Bowei Lee has led LCY Group in advancing the development of green elastomer materials that help improve the quality and convenience of everyday life. He is a well-deserving recipient of the IISRP General Award. With his commitment to promoting sustainable development and nurturing talent in the materials industry, we can look forward to seeing continued and dynamic growth in the synthetic rubber sector."

Advancing the Circular Economy and Carbon Neutrality Through Green Technology Innovation

LCY is making a lasting positive impact on the global materials sector by developing green technologies, driving industry transformation, and nurturing talent. Among its innovations, LCY's liquid rubber has received certification from copper-clad laminate (CCL) customers and plays a critical role in fuel cell applications. Furthermore, LCY supports the next generation of scientific talent by sponsoring the Bowei Research Conference (BRC), a premier international academic platform that supports young scientists to engage in cutting-edge research and develop into future industry leaders.

Looking ahead, LCY will continue to increase R&D investment, deepen international collaborations, and promote talent development to strengthen Taiwan's competitive edge in the global materials science sector.

Established in 1965, LCY Chemical Corp.(LCY) believes in reimagining science for a thriving tomorrow. With key business focuses on electronic materials, bioscience and nutrition solutions, performance materials, industrial solutions, and interconnect solutions(LCY Technology Corp.). Embracing the corporate values of safety and health, integrity, accountability, kaizen, and co-creation, LCY has built global presence in the field of material science. Looking ahead, LCY aims to leverage its growing momentum to foster future talents in material science, initiate the industry's transformation, and catalyze innovation for now and beyond.

The International Institute of Synthetic Rubber Producers (IISRP) is the leading global organization representing the synthetic rubber industry. Its member companies, spanning 22 countries, account for over 75% of the world's synthetic rubber production capacity. The IISRP plays a pivotal role in shaping market trends, advancing technological advancements, and setting sustainability standards. The IISRP actively promotes low-carbon manufacturing, green materials application, and the development of a circular economy through international collaboration, industry standards development, technical exchange, and market research.

