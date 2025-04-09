Darren Cann To Officiate Final Professional Match Of Record-Breaking Career

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) have announced that assistant referee Darren Cann will officiate his final professional match when Manchester City take on Crystal Palace in a Premier League match this saturday.

The hugely decorated individual will be hanging up his flag after the fixture at the Etihad Stadium, which will bring to a close an extraordinary career spanning more than three decades, two of which have been spent at the very top of the game.

Since reaching the Premier League in 2005, Cann has officiated a record-breaking number of matches, with Saturday marking his 579th and final appearance – the most by any match official in the competition's history.

In total, he has overseen more than 1,000 professional matches domestically and on the international stage, setting the benchmark for consistency and professionalism.

“This Saturday will be my 579th – and final – Premier League match. It's been an honour to serve the professional game for the last 25 years. Officiating the World Cup final and the Champions League final are memories I will cherish forever, but, above all, I'm proud of the fact that I've given 100 percent in every single match throughout my career.

“I would like to thank every single person who has helped and supported me to work in this wonderful sport, PGMOL, and The FA, as well as all of the clubs, managers, players, and fans that have made the Premier League the greatest league in the world. It's been the privilege of my life to serve the game that I love,' said Cann.

Cann's journey as a match official started in 1991 and he was operating in the Football League 10 years later before making the step up to the top flight of English football.

He has an equally impressive international resume, having proudly represented England in 140 international fixtures, including two FIFA World Cups – South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014 – and UEFA EURO 2008.

Most notably, he was part of the officiating teams who took charge of the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and the Netherlands, and the UEFA Champions League final between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich – both in 2010, underlining his elite status in world football.

His illustrious career also includes appearances at the FIFA Confederations Cup, the FIFA U20 World Cup and the FIFA U17 World Cup, affirming his reputation as one of the best assistant referees in the history of the game.

Cann has been a role model to countless officials across the country, consistently setting the highest standards and inspiring those around him, both on and off the field.

"Darren's career has been nothing short of exceptional. As I know first-hand from working with Darren on many matches, he is an official of extraordinary talent, and he has performed at the very highest level with distinction.

"His professionalism and dedication have made him an outstanding ambassador for English officiating. We wish him all the very best as he steps away from the field, though we're sure his impact will continue to be felt for many years to come," said PGMOL Chief Refereeing Officer Howard Webb