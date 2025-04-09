Haloid Solutions Introduces Haloid Command, The Industry's First Rental And Shared Ownership Program For Mobile Command Vehicles

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Haloid's Command Vehicles incorporate Starlink satellite, LTE, LMR, and Wi-Fi for the best possible interoperability. Vehicles are also equipped with cameras, LiDAR drones, and, of course, real-time monitoring technology. Your team can focus on the task at hand without worrying about power losses or insufficient workspace.

What's Included?

A Haloid Command Vehicle allows you to increase operational efficiency and responsiveness thanks to an onboard radio technician and dedicated driver who can also assist with drone operation if necessary. Vehicles can support up to 10 devices thanks to multi-band radios and cross-band gateways from Cubic Vocality. Choose from classified or unclassified network partitioning and reap the benefits of redundant and high-speed data via satellite and LTE/5G broadband.

Suitable Scenarios for Haloid Command

A Haloid Command Vehicle offers a myriad of benefits for multiple scenarios, including:



Single- or multi-day events

Critical incidents

Weather-related emergencies

Backup support for coverage gaps or down vehicles Shared vehicle support for multiple agencies

Why Rent Instead of Own?

Purchasing a mobile command vehicle doesn't fit every agency's budget, which is why Haloid Solutions offers them on an as-needed basis. The initial cash outlay for the vehicle and necessary equipment can cost nearly $500,000, not to mention the monthly expenses for maintenance, insurance, technician salaries, and cellular and satellite fees. Haloid Command Vehicles allow you to rent only when a situation calls for it, and the cost can be shared among multiple agencies, lessening the expense for everyone involved.

More Vehicle Solutions Available

Haloid Command is the latest addition to our overall suite of products and services, including the rental of part-time emergency vehicles like police vehicles and ambulances.

Haloid Command represents a monumental advancement in the field of remote operations. For more information about Haloid Solutions and our Mobile Command Vehicles, please visit .

