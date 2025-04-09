Viridien: Availability Of The Preparatory Documents For The Combined General Meeting

Société anonyme with a share capital of € 7,161,465

Registered office : 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy, France

Evry Trade and Company Register No. 969 202 241

AVAILABILITY AND CONSULTATION OF THE PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS FOR THE VIRIDIEN COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF WEDNESDAY, APRIL 30, 2025

Paris, France – April 9, 2025

The Combined General Meeting of Viridien (the“ Company ”) will be held on

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 10.30 a.m.

at Cloud Business Center, 10 bis rue du Quatre Septembre, 75002 Paris, France.

The meeting notice published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on Monday, March 24, 2025 (Bulletin n°36) contains the agenda, draft resolutions and main terms and conditions for taking part in and voting at the Meeting. The convening notice will be published on Friday, April 11, 2025 in the BALO (Bulletin n°44) as well as in Le Parisien.

The preparatory documents and information relating to the Combined General Meeting will be kept available for the Company's shareholders in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The documents and information listed under article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company's website at the following address: .

In accordance with Article R. 22-10-29-1 of the French Commercial Code, the General Meeting will be broadcast live in its entirety in the 2025 Shareholders' Meeting section of the Company's website: htps:// .

Contact Viridien : General Secretary, 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy, France

